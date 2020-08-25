New ceiling beams mean cozier kitchen

Though the homeowners made it work for 18 years, the kitchen in this Dublin home never seemed to fit the space it was in.

The island was awkwardly positioned. The color scheme was too dark for entertaining, which the owners liked to do often. And the vaulted ceiling made the room positively cavernous – not at all the right vibe.

After all that time dealing with a kitchen that didn’t suit their needs, the homeowners had a long list of priorities when they went to Dave Osmond (DMO) Builders in 2019 for a major remodel.

To improve function, the company brought the island closer to the counter to fix the excess space between the two, added seating to the island and improved the kitchen triangle to make for an easier workflow. Over the approximately four-month-long process, the remodelers added a handful of additional measures to benefit function, including a wet bar on the back counter and upgraded appliances such as a double oven and gas cook top.

That’s in addition to aesthetic improvements – a great many of them, highlighted by an oversized custom range hood and new ceiling beams to make the space seem less vast.

“There was just so much volume in those two rooms ... the family room and kitchen,” says David Osmond, owner of DMO. “They wanted it to be a little more cozy.”

The house won a 2019 Contractor of the Year award from the local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry in the Residential Kitchen $80,000-$120,000 category.

The Island

The first thing a visitor might notice about the kitchen island is its new location, a few steps closer to the counter. Previously, the sink was 10-12 feet away from the double oven, creating more distance than the homeowners liked. It also sports new cabinetry, warming drawers and storage space, as well as a custom charging drawer.

“You accommodate better seating around this,” Osmond says. “The orientation is set up to have better functionality in the kitchen.”

The island also has one of the homeowners’ favorite features: a one-touch, hands-free double trash container. No need to pull the handle; one nudge opens and closes.

“(The homeowner) is always cooking or making dough, so she can hit it with her knee and it opens, hit it with her knee and it closes,” says Osmond.

The Counter

The wet bar was one of the biggest additions to the counter area, but it certainly wasn’t the only one. A copper farm sink was added, as was under-cabinet lighting with three different color options.

“It’s much brighter – absolutely perfect for cooking and layout,” Osmond says.

The new pantry doors were stained to match the cabinetry, with switch and receptacle covers also matching. The tile backsplash features a glass tile accent strip for further color coordination. To add more cabinet space, DMO removed a window, filling it in and installing custom fabricated shutters on the outside.

And that’s not even taking into account the range hood, designed separately to meet the homeowners’ specific needs and create a focal point for the kitchen.

“That hood is all custom; it came in separate pieces, and we put it together,” says Osmond. “She wanted that to be the focal point of the kitchen.”

The Atmosphere

DMO installed beams on the vaulted ceiling to bring it down visually and make it seem less empty. A considerable amount of work went into spacing the beams so they remained equidistant without interfering with room elements such as the walls and fireplace, Osmond says.

In the process, the company installed ceiling blocking to anchor the new beams, added insulation and did rewiring work. Once the beams were in, the company added LED can lights over the island.

Finally, the visual piece de resistance: an impressive new chandelier selected by the homeowners. The main window in the space faces northeast, making it difficult for natural light to get in, so the chandelier had to light up the space without being overpowering, Osmond says.

