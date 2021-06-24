New Albany Walking Classic | 2021 Must-Have Walking Gear

Athletic Sunglasses

There’s nothing worse than squinting into the sun while powerwalking, as it can ruin your pace and cause discomfort. Regular sunglasses often aren’t built for the sweat and movement that comes with walking. Athletic sunglasses need comfortable grips on the temples and nose bridge for zero slippage, durability, polycarbonate lenses to reduce fogging, and, of course, UV400 protection.

Below are a few good options for athletic sunglasses.

Roka Oslo

Most durable

GTGlass – Sun – red rocks

$275.00

www.cieleathletics.com

Most lightweight

Oslo

$150

www.roka.com

Most sun coverage

Julbo Fury Performance Sunglasses

129.95

www.julbo.com

Electrolytes

Walking athletes benefit from electrolyte supplements because they can prevent muscle cramps, improve hydration and fight fatigue. Watch for sugar content, though.

Best gel

Muir Energy

$30.49 per 12 count

www.muirenergy.com

Best powder

Thorne Research – Catalyte

$22

www.thorne.com

Best tablet

Nuun Sport

www.nuunlife.com

$7

Sweat resistant clothes

Patagonia Men’s Core Capilene

$39.00

www.patagonia.com

rabbit EZ Tee T-Shirt

$45

www.runinarabbit.com

Feetures Elite Max Cushion

$47.97 per three count

www.feetures.com

Walking Apps

Footpath

Customize your route with your finger to plan exact mileage.

World Walking

Pick one of 300 routes from around the globe to “walk” through, receiving photos of milestones you hit along the way.

Strava

Track your workouts and share with others while route planning, goal setting, following a training log and more.

