New Albany Walking Classic | 2021 Must-Have Walking Gear

Athletic Sunglasses
There’s nothing worse than squinting into the sun while powerwalking, as it can ruin your pace and cause discomfort. Regular sunglasses often aren’t built for the sweat and movement that comes with walking. Athletic sunglasses need comfortable grips on the temples and nose bridge for zero slippage, durability, polycarbonate lenses to reduce fogging, and, of course, UV400 protection.
Below are a few good options for athletic sunglasses.
Roka Oslo
Most durable
GTGlass – Sun – red rocks
$275.00
www.cieleathletics.com
Oslo
$150
www.roka.com
Most sun coverage
Julbo Fury Performance Sunglasses
129.95
www.julbo.com
Electrolytes
Walking athletes benefit from electrolyte supplements because they can prevent muscle cramps, improve hydration and fight fatigue. Watch for sugar content, though.
Best gel
Muir Energy
$30.49 per 12 count
www.muirenergy.com
Best powder
Thorne Research – Catalyte
$22
www.thorne.com
Nuun Sport
www.nuunlife.com
$7
Sweat resistant clothes
Patagonia Men’s Core Capilene
$39.00
www.patagonia.com
$45
www.runinarabbit.com
Feetures Elite Max Cushion
$47.97 per three count
www.feetures.com
Walking Apps
Footpath
Customize your route with your finger to plan exact mileage.
World Walking
Pick one of 300 routes from around the globe to “walk” through, receiving photos of milestones you hit along the way.
Strava
Track your workouts and share with others while route planning, goal setting, following a training log and more.
Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.