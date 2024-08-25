Local nonprofit sees students through graduation

Every year in central Ohio, bright minds push through their last year of high school with their sights set on the future, planning for the next chapter. For some students and their families, graduation poses a distinct challenge.

It takes substantial resources to move on from high school, no matter what the graduate’s next step may be. There are numerous organizations, though, that work to combat challenges faced by upcoming grads.

Celebrating One, a New Albany nonprofit, supports high school seniors from low-income families and single-parent households, as well as those who live with guardians, with its No Grad Left Behind initiative.

The program provides assistance with financial planning and scholarship applications, as well as one-on-one and group mentorship for academic and financial success. It helps fund senior milestones and memories such as prom and yearbook purchasing. It even covers cap and gown purchases, along with costs for graduation celebrations at home with family and friends.

For seniors who prove themselves throughout the year and plan to continue pursuing their education, No Grad Left Behind awards multiple scholarships of $500 to students to put toward future learning.

Jurgita Fumo, Celebrating One’s founder, aims to pay forward the support she had through adversity in her own life, knowing how valuable it can be to have people cheering you on during hardships.

“We strongly believe that each high school senior should have equal opportunity to enjoy school events, participate in graduation, have access to emotional support and not feel left out,” Celebrating One’s website reads.

Students and families from Franklin, Fairfield, Licking, Delaware and Union counties are eligible to apply for the program during the first half of the summer before the student’s senior year. Both the student and their parents or guardians must apply. Proof of free lunch and some proof of the family’s financial situation are required.

Other support

For students of other ages, look to the Stuff the Backpack event held every year to provide school supplies to local students to make sure they’re amply prepared for the academic year.

Stuff the Backpack is organized by the United Way of Central Ohio, NBC4 and the Columbus Crew. This year’s event stuffed 10,000 backpacks to distribute to students who need them throughout Franklin, Union and Licking counties.

NBC4 works with school districts from those counties to deliver and donate backpacks to students before the school year begins.

There are also groups and programs such as Partner Backpack Project in Pickerington and Stuff the Bus in Grove City that hold local school supply drives for their communities.

Jake Ruffer is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.