Local and national autumn wine and food festivals

There’s nothing quite like the smoothness of warm red wine or the crisp comfort of savory chardonnay on a cozy night in October.

As the chill of autumn settles in, there are plenty of wine festivals to enjoy before the winter weather arrives. These festivals, both near and far, present the finest local and international selections of wine and other beverages.

This fall, you may want to look for wine the color of amber with hints of apples or aged grapes to elevate any meal or bring friends together for a game night.

However, there are many of vino options to choose from, and attending one of these events could introduce you to a new favorite.

Just a Drive Away: Sourced locally or drive to a nearby state

Columbus Fall Wine Festival

Sept. 14, 1-7 p.m.

McFerson Commons, 211 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

The Capital City’s wine festival offers a selection of more than 30 wines accompanied by arts and craft vendors and live music. Heidelberg Distributing curates an impressive selection of wines and seltzers for guests to sample throughout the festival. The popular festival has grown over the years and now occurs quarterly.

Geneva Grape Jamboree

Sept. 28-29

State Rt. 534 and U.S. Rt. 20, Geneva

The cool breeze from Lake Erie creates the perfect environment for grape vineyards in Geneva, and the last week of September is jam-packed with “grape stomping” entertainment. Expect wine tastings, art exhibits, parades and delicious food.

Winetober Fest

Oct. 12, noon-5 p.m.

Across from Hotel Fiesole, 4039 Skippack Pike, Skippack, Pennsylvania

The 14th annual Winetober Fest features Pennsylvania’s most recognized distilleries and wineries. With more than 100 vendors from food to shopping to liquor sampling, there are plenty of ways to enjoy delicious wine and spirits.

Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival

Oct. 12-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rebec Winery, 2229 N. Amherst Hwy., Amherst, Virginia

Who knew that garlic and wine make a great pair? At the Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival, experience the unique blends of Rebec Vineyard’s hand-crafted wines. From the warm flavor of Autumn Glow to the subtle sweetness of Reisling, the Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival is a celebration of history and agriculture.

Weekend Getaway: travel a little farther and spend a few days tasting luxury wine and exceptional meals

Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival

Sept. 19-22

Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave., Newport, Rhode Island

The 19th annual Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival features wine-tasting and pairing seminars as well as cocktail master classes throughout the weekend. Tickets range from $130-$750 and include delectable dinners prepared by world-renowned chefs such as Claudine Pépin and Rollie Wesen. Dinners are paired with hand-selected wines served in the Mansions’ stunning ballrooms.

Sonoma County Harvest Fair

Oct. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Sonoma County Fair, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, California

Visitors from around the world travel to Sonoma County for the celebration of local agriculture and the regional wine-judging event at the Harvest Fair. The Professional Wine Competition features more than 900 locally grown wines, which were tested to determine the best of Sonoma.

The Harvest Fair is recognized for its signature local flavors and success in bringing people together to celebrate the season.

Kohler Food & Wine

Oct. 17-20

Destination Kohler, 444 Highland Dr., Kohler, Wisconsin

Kohler Food & Wine Village passes offer nightly taste tests and luxury dinners presented by top chefs such as Andrew Zimmern, Scott Conant and Maneet Chauhan.

Destination Kohler offers five overnight packages to choose from, ranging from $780-$5,130, with each overnight package featuring one- to three-day stays to relax and indulge in the vineyard’s finest wines.

For those not wanting to spend an autumn weekend away, tickets can be purchased for individual events to enjoy things from cocktails and yoga to cooking demonstrations with culinary experts.

New York City Wine & Food Festival

Oct. 17-20

Throughout New York City, New York

Food Network hosts the NYC Wine & Food Festival in the metropolitan area with a star-packed four-day event. Top chefs and culinary TV personalities, such as Alex Guarnaschelli, Marcus Samuelsson and Bobby Flay, host and participate from 6 p.m. on Thursday through the final master class at noon on Sunday. Tickets for individual events, including cocktail hours and cake decorating, range from $180-$300, with options for package deals as low as $800.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.