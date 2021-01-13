JAG brings jazz to your home

This February, Jazz Arts Group Columbus is hosting a range of streamed concerts for jazz listeners of all ages.

Looking for exclusive talent-filled jazz concerts? The Jazz at the Southern Theatre series highlights the talent of the Jazz Arts Group flagship performance ensemble as they pair with nationally ranked performers and visiting jazz musicians.

Join JAG in welcoming international award-winning trumpeter and vocalist Tony Glausi as he teams up with the Jazz Arts Group All Stars in Jazz at the Southern: Speakeasy Hot Jazz.

At 26, Glausi is hailed around the world as a talented trumpeter, keyboardist, singer, writer and producer. He’s been featured in multiple issues of Downbeat Jazz & Blues Magazine for outstanding improvised solos, and he is on the teaching staff at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York and at the Idyllwild Arts Academy in Los Angeles.

Don’t miss the chance to see this prodigy perform. Listen anytime from 8 p.m. February 26 to 11:55 p.m. March 7 and allow yourself to be transported to the roaring ’20s, the era of hot jazz.

Need an event for the whole family? JAG’s PBJ & Jazz has just the thing for you. Join vocalist Sydney McSweeney, rising star in central Ohio and music teacher at Music Royale, for a livestreamed 45-minute interactive concert. Classically trained, McSweeney has a “do-it-all” vocal style that will keep kids entertained and adults in awe of her talent.

This must see PBJ & Jazz is the perfect opportunity to introduce children to jazz and live music. Gather your family and join McSweeney February 20 at 11 a.m. for a stellar performance.

With these two events, you can’t go wrong. Both promise a thrilling and enjoyable jazz show. Whether you’re a seasoned jazz fan or a parent looking to entertain the whole family, JAG has a virtual concert for you.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.