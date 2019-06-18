Zoombezi Bay hosts World's Largest Swimming Lesson

× Expand Photos courtesy of Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Worlds Largest Swim Lesson

Calling all parents of kids ages 2-12! Want your kids to learn to swim or want them to improve upon their skills? Then grab the goggles and sunscreen and come on down to Zoombezi Bay Thursday, June 20 from 10-10:30 a.m. to help break the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

Zoombezi Bay will be one of hundreds of locations all over the world that will be participating to break this world record by offering a basic swimming course simultaneously with the rest of the world.

However, the world record is not the only goal on these pools’ minds. With drowning as the leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for U.S. children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of death for children under 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teaching kids water safety skills is the most important goal of all.

And Zoombezi Bay seems to be doing its part for the cause. Having participated in and successfully breaking the world record for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson every year for the past seven years, Zoombezi Bay, along with pools all over the world, is helping to spread the importance of water safety.

To help Zoombezi Bay in their efforts to promote water safety and to once again break the World Record for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson meet Zoombezi Bay team members at the Zoombezi Bay Season Pass entrance, where registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Registration is free for Season Pass Holders, but if you do not have a Season Pass, participants will receive a discounted entry of $10, which includes access to the entire water park and to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after the lesson (although be aware that regular admission prices apply to those accompanying swimmers).

And parents, do not worry about a thing, the entire swim lesson plan will comply with American Red Cross standards, and you can even accompany your child in the Wild Tides Wave Pool during the lesson.

Visit https://zoombezibay.columbuszoo.org/ for more information regarding water safety and to preregister today!

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer.