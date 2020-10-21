Zanesville Museum of Art moves exhibition online

× Expand Photos courtesy of Zanesville Museum of Art Artist: Michael Seiler

The Zanesville Museum of Art has made the difficult decision to move the 75th Ohio Annual Exhibition entirely online due to COVID-19 risks. The exhibition will open via Zoom on Thursday at 6 p.m., with the award winners announced around 6:15 p.m. The online exhibition is on view October 22, 2020-January 8, 2021. Guests can register for the opening by visiting the Zanesville Museum of Art’s website.

75 artists from all over the state were accepted into the exhibition out of over 400 applicants. Their work will be featured in the online gallery complete with artist statements and links to their personal websites, as well as opportunities to purchase the artwork. The artwork will also be featured in an exhibition video broadcasted on all major social media.

Artist: Paul Emory

“We hope to reach a larger regional audience with this virtual exhibition,” stated Zanesville Museum of Art Executive Director Laine Snyder.

The ZMA is also planning several exciting new initiatives around the virtual exhibition to ensure accepted artists receive the same, if not better, publicity and recognition as they would in an onsite exhibition. In efforts to do so, a virtual award ceremony and online programming including lectures from award winners are planned. Enhanced social media marketing is also in the works to ensure more viewers can view all the artwork in the exhibition.

The artists were picked by guest juror, Ken Emerick. Emerick is the former Ohio Arts Council’s Director of Artist Programs and the Ohio Percent for Art Program. Emerick has served as a juror for a variety of exhibitions and artist awards for numerous Ohio arts organizations, colleges, and universities.

Artist selected for the 75th Ohio Annual Exhibition:

A few Central Ohio Artists:

Deborah Baillieull, Break Away, Textile, Columbus, OH

Don Coulter, Introspective, Leather, Suede, Synthetic Hair, and Various Fabrics, Dublin, OH

David Denniston, Green House One, Oil on Canvas, Columbus, OH

Artist: Jana Pryor

Tracy Greenwalt, Our Mothers Have Secrets, Watercolor, Oil Pastel, and Pencil on Board, Reynoldsburg, OH

Frank Hobbs, Rail Bridge, Winter, Oil on Canvas, Delaware, OH

Morris Jackson, Panel Drawing No. 12 (Scenes from a Life), Ink and Colored Pencil on Paper, Columbus, OH

Gregg Kumlien, Olentangy, Oil on Canvas, Columbus, OH

Karen LaValley, My Garden Lilies, Oil on Canvas, Westerville, OH

Kathy McGhee, Stonecrop, Silkscreen Print, South Galloway, OH

Ardine Nelson, Transitory States # 5939, Archival inkjet on rag paper, Columbus, OH

For a more comprehensive list, see www.zanesvilleart.org.

