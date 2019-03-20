Your kid will rock-out at this show | The Shazzbots!

× Expand Photo from www.theshazzbots.com

Time to let your kiddo experience the awesomeness of rock ‘n’ roll – but don’t worry, there won’t be any guitar-smashing or curse-word shouting at this gig.

The McConnell Arts Center presents the Shazzbots, a Columbus-based rock band for kids, on Friday, March 22. The evening is more than a show, it’s a pizza-PJ-party! Wear your favorite pajamas and chow down on Worthington-based Pizza Primo & More pizza for a night your little tike won’t forget.

The fun-loving group will light up the Bronwynn Theatre stage at 6 p.m., taking kids and parents on an outer space adventure. Expect to hear original songs such as My Cat’s Name is Peanut Butter, Milkshake! and Bugs Bugs Bugs.

And you can expect an award-worthy performance. The groups’ television show, We’re the Shazzbots, won three Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science – aka a regional Emmy award – for directing, editing, and best set design.

For clarification, the Emmy awards given at the popular broadcasted ceremony includes shows that reach 50 percent of the U.S. Regional Emmys are equivalent in credibility, it just doesn’t reach that threshold. The Ohio Valley Chapter includes Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana.

To watch videos by the Shazzbots, visit www.youtube.com/user/TheShazzbots/videos. And check out their newest album, Lightspeed.

Ticket Information

Get your tickets in advance to secure your spot. Purchase tickets online a www.mcconnellarts.com or call 614-431-0329 for more information. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

About the Shazzbots

For more than 10 years, the Shazzbots have been entertaining kids and parents with music, art and all things creative. Known to blast off for adventure in their Space Winnebago, the group has 3 full-length albums, its triple Emmy winning TV show and thousand of live shows “under their jump-suited belts.”

Mark Your Calendar!

Can’t catch the McConnell Arts Center show? Want to catch more of the Shazzbots? Mark your calendar with their upcoming local shows.

March 30 | Gateways Film Center | Family Film Series

April 03 | Linworth Children’s Center

April 06 | Big Fun (672 N. High St.) | Big Fun with Captain Captain

April 28 | The Vanderelli Room (218 McDowell St.) | A Really Big Fun Earth Day 2

May 24 | Capital University | Main Event

For more upcoming shows, visit www.theshazzbots.com/tour.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.