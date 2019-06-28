Your Guide to 2019 ComFest | Art, music, human rights

× Expand ComFest Facebook

Everyone knows that the 70s are back in style right now, and ComFest is no stranger to the era. Dust off your old (or thrifted) bell bottoms and embrace your inner flower power at the 2019 Community Festival.

Running June 28-30 in Goodale Park, this community celebration is bringing great music, good food and social activism together for a weekend of action that’ll motivate you to take action.

ComFest Facebook

Jam out at ComFest

Each of ComFest’s six main stages are jam-packed with amazing entertainment from noon to nighttime every day. Check out hip-hop artist Kali Dreamer at 2:10 p.m. on the Off Ramp stage on Friday; Latin jazz fusion group Waves de Aché at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on the I Wish you Jazz stage; soul duo Long Tall Deb and Colin John at 4 p.m. on the Gazebo stage, and much more. Scroll down to see a full lineup on the Bozo stage. For the full music lineup of all the stages, visit www.comfest.com/committees/entertainment/performance-schedule.

Grab a Bite and Purchase Art

In between performances, make sure to head over to ComFest’s Street Fair and explore more than 250 vendors who’ll be displaying artwork, spreading awareness for valuable causes and serving up delicious food. Be on the lookout for fan-favorite, local food vendors CupZilla, Dirty Franks, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream and more! And remember, ComFest has a no BYOB (or cooler) rule, so if you need a drink, support one (or more) of the festival’s many vendors.

Taking Action | The Many Organizations at ComFest

While you’re enjoying the great music and food that this volunteer-run and community-focused festival has to offer, remember to learn more about the causes, initiatives and organizations behind the event. Check out the People’s Justice Project, a non-profit community organization working to challenge police violence and promote public health and safety. Attend one of the workshops on environmental protection and learn what role you can play in helping Mother Nature. Listen to speakers’ presentations on topics like women’s rights and voter’s rights.

Find a cause that interests you and take a firm stand before this fun-filled weekend is over. To learn more about ComFest, what it stands for and what it has to offer, go to www.comfest.com.

For a full-length program guide, click here.

Additional Details

ComFest is a free event, open to the public. Due to the high traffic of people, street closures and lack of parking, ComFest suggest walking, biking, using the COTA system since it will run late on Friday and Saturday, or taking an Uber, Lyft or the like. If you must drive, parking will be available in the Arean District.

× Expand ComFest Facebook

The Music Lineup for the 2019 ComFest Bozo Stage

Friday, June 28

The Coffee House Rebels | Noon

Wednesday Wine | 12:55 p.m.

Baby Lindy and the Drug Mothers | 1:55 p.m.

The Turbos | 2:55 p.m.

Kathleen Clyde | 3:55 p.m.

LUNGU VYBZ REGGAE | 4:30 p.m.

Kashis Keyz | 5:30 p.m.

THE WORN FLINTS | 6:30 p.m.

New Pollution | 7:35 p.m.

Zoo Trippin’ | 8:45 p.m.

Parker Louis | 9:55 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

PronToh | Noon

TATTAT | 1 p.m.

The Flex Crew | 2 p.m.

ComFest Annual Awards Ceremony | 3:05 p.m.

Donna Mogavero Band | 3:55 p.m.

Greg Owens | 5 p.m.

The Damn Thing | 5:45 p.m.

Doc Robinson | 6:45 p.m.

Damn the Witch Siren | 7:45 p.m.

Anna and the Annadroids | 8:55 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

CYNTsation | Noon

All Star Jammerz | 12:55 p.m.

The Deeptones | 1:50 p.m.

Barbara Fant | 2:50 p.m.

Enrique Infante & Dejavu Latin Fusion Rhythms | 3:25 p.m.

The Deal Breakers | 4:35 p.m.

Clemens & Co | 5:40 p.m.

THE ARK BAND | 6:50 p.m.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.