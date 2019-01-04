You won't want to miss this boozy conference

× Expand Ohio Craft Beer Association PR

The fifth annual Ohio Craft Brewers Conference presented by The Cincinnati Insurance Companies will take place Jan. 9-10, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Columbus.

The two-day conference will feature presentations and panel discussions on a broad range of brewing industry topics. The conference trade show will be held in the adjoining Hyatt Regency ballroom on Wednesday, Jan. 9 and feature 100 Ohio Craft Brewers Association (OCBA) allied member businesses.

2019 will mark the first time that Columbus has hosted the Ohio Craft Brewers Conference. Previous host cities include Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton and Wooster. The Ohio Hop Growers Guild annual conference will be held concurrently at the Hyatt Regency, bringing local brewers and hop growers together for the betterment of both industries.

Dr. Tom Shellhammer, Nor’Wester Professor of Fermentation Science at Oregon State University, will deliver the first of the conference’s two keynote addresses, titled “Rethinking the Contributions of Hops to Beer Flavor” on Wednesday, Jan. 9. The following day, Dr. J. Nikol Jackson Beckham, Diversity Ambassador for the Brewers Association, will deliver the second keynote, “Fans, Hands, and Brands: Strategies and Tactics for Being Inclusive and Building Diversity in Craft Beer.”

A big part of our mission is to empower independent breweries by giving them the training and tools to sustain their craft,” said OCBA executive director Mary MacDonald. “In the fifth year of this conference, we’ve been able to add an additional educational seminar track, grow the size of the trade show, and attract renowned brewing industry experts to cover critical topics. Brewers and industry professionals have embraced our conference as a place to collaborate, learn from each other and continue moving Ohio craft beer in a positive direction.”

Conference registration is available for $300 per person (discounts are available to OCBA brewery and allied members). Registration includes lunch on both days of the conference, a flash drive featuring all conference presentations, admission to the trade show and evening events at OCBA member breweries in and around Columbus. Registration available online at www.beerfesttickets.com/conference2019.

The Hyatt Regency Columbus is also the official hotel of the Ohio Craft Brewers Conference. Reservations can be made online at https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/ohio/hyatt-regency-columbus/cmhrc?corp_id=G-CRFB.

Up-to-date listings of seminars, receptions and evening activities, trade show exhibitors and more are available at http://ohiocraftbeer.org/conference.

The Ohio Craft Brewers Conference presented by The Cincinnati Insurance Companies is supported by the Country Malt Group, Frantz Ward Attorneys at Law, Proforma Graphic Services, BDI, Grandstand Glassware and Apparel,Hunter Consulting Company, Mosaic Employee Benefits, Ohio Beverage Insurance, Origin Malts, Schaefer Container Systems, Sprinkman Brewing Systems, System Plast, Trench Drain Systems and TriPack.

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

DAY 1 - Ohio Craft Brewers Conference 2019

Hyatt Regency Columbus (350 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43215)

7:30 – 9 a.m.

Breakfast and registration/badge pickup in Regency Ballroom Foyer

8 – 11 a.m.

Breakfast Beverage Bar

9 – 10 a.m.

Main Room (Delaware): Welcome address with Mary MacDonald, OCBA Executive Director and Collin Castore, Seventh Son Brewing, OCBA Board PresidentKeynote Speaker: Dr. Tom Shellhammer, Professor of Fermentation Science, Oregon State University: Rethinking the Contributions of Hops to BeerFlavor

10 – 10:45 a.m.

Main Room (Delaware): Partnering with a Wholesaler or Self-Distribution; What’s Right for Your Brewery? with Dennis Kramer-Wine, Rhinegeist, Brady Duncan, MadTree Brewing Company and Bobby Slattery, Fifty West Brewing CompanyFundamentals Room (Madison): Brand Building in Real Time: Sharing Your Story and Building a Brand Across Different Media Platforms with Devon Kelly and Marissa DeSantis, Great Lakes Brewing CompanySpecial Topics Room (Fairfield): TTB Confidential: Tips and Insights from an Agency Insider with James Niekamp, Graydon Head & Ritchey LLP

11 – 11:45 a.m.

Main Room (Delaware): Creating a Learning Culture Around Beer with Mike Williams and Mike Buckley, Great Lakes Brewing CompanyFundamentals Room (Madison): Alternative Ways to Raise Start-Up Capital - Crowdfunding and Founders Clubs with Ali and Jon Hovan, HiHO Brewing Co.Special Topics Room (Fairfield): Managing Your Barrels: Sourcing Growth on a Budget and Building it into an Award-Winning Program with Chris Davison, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing Company, Jason Brewer and Jared Lewinski, Listermann Brewing Company

12 – 2 p.m.

TRADE SHOWTIME (Regency Ballroom + Foyer)

12:45 – 2 p.m.

Lunch in Franklin Room

2 – 2:45 p.m.

Main Room (Delaware): Demystifying Sensory of Raw Materials with Rebecca Jennings, assisted by Sara Hagerty and Whitney Thompson, Origin Malts Fundamentals Room (Madison): CIP (Clean in Place): How to Verify and Document Clean with Larry Reuter, EcolabSpecial Topics Room (Fairfield): What to Know When You Want to Make More than Beer with Adam Armstrong and Kevin Connell, Ohio Beer Counsel

3 – 3:45 p.m.

4 – 6:30 p.m.

Trade Show Time and Happy Hour in Regency Ballroom/Exhibit Hall

Thursday, January 10, 2019

DAY 2 - Ohio Craft Brewers Conference 2019

Hyatt Regency Columbus (350 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43215)

8:30 – 10 a.m.

Registration/badge pickup – County Foyer

10 – 10:45 a.m.

Main Room (Delaware): Keynote Speaker: Dr. J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham, Diversity Ambassador, Brewers Association: Fans, Hands, and Brands: Strategies and Tactics for Being Inclusive and Building Diversity in Craft Beer

11 – 11:45 a.m.

Main Room (Delaware): How to Create, Organize and Run Unique and Large Scale Beer Events with Bobby Slattery and Max Fram, Fifty West Brewing CompanyFundamentals Room (Madison): Understanding Malt Analysis with Andrew Martahus, Haus Malts and Rebecca Jennings, Origin MaltsSpecial Topics Room (Fairfield): FSMA- How Does it Effect a Brewery? with Tatiana Lorca, PhD, EcolabFermentation Room (Morrow): Diastaticus: Detection and Characterization with Nate Gibbon, Omega Yeast

12 – 12:45 p.m.

12:45 – 2 p.m.

Lunch in Franklin Room

2 – 2:45 p.m.

3 – 3:45 p.m.

Founded in 2007, the Ohio Craft Brewers Association is a nonprofit guild that exists to promote, preserve and unify Ohio’s craft brewing industry. We aspire to be recognized as the industry leader at both state and national levels for preserving the art of making high-quality, unique craft beer; to serve as the unified voice for craft brewers across the state; to advocate on behalf of the Ohio craft beer industry; to contribute to systemic, local community development by driving economic and job growth, while creating experiences that bring people together; and to serve as a beacon for local production and manufacturing through craft beer, resulting in diverse choices for consumers.