You Won't Believe What's in this Doughnut

Don't tell your dentists... but Krispy Kreme is celebrating their 82 birthday with possibly the sugariest doughnut to date.

This rainbow colored treat is called the Glazed Confetti Doughnut and is officially available for a limited time from July 15 - August 2. The doughnut is dipped in strawberry icing, drizzled with colorful drizzle, sprinkles and candy, and stuffed with cake batter cream.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Krispy Kreme

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!

Plus, on July 19 only, with a purchase of a dozen doughnuts and get a second dozen Original Glazed for just $1. That's a lot of sweet.

“One of our favorite times during the year is when we get to celebrate our birthday with our fans,” Mike Tattersfield, Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, says in a press release. “In addition to offering a delicious dollar deal on an extra dozen of our Original Glazed® Doughnuts, we’ve ‘birthday-ed’ up our awesome Original Glazed® Doughnut, creating a whole new experience.”