You'll crave this chocolate, funny cake recipe

Most of us could use a good laugh. Here are three ways to cheer up your week.
Cook
Beyond the Butter
You’ll be filled with joy after making and enjoying this yummy cake. The Pennsylvania Dutch funny chocolate cake features fluffy vanilla cake on a flakey, crust and a layer of chocolate between the two. According to Beyond the Butter, the name originates from Amish history and is classified as “funny” since it features both cake and pie aspects.
Taste of Home features a popular recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 cups sugar, divided
- 1/2 cup baking cocoa
- 1-1/2 cups milk, divided
- 2 unbaked pastry shells (9 inches)
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons shortening
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Whipped cream, optional
Directions
Chocolate
- In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup of sugar and cocoa.
- Blend in 1/2 cup milk.
- Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil.
- Cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.
- Pour into unbaked pastry shells, tipping to coat the pastry halfway up the sides; set aside.
Batter
- In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt and remaining sugar.
- Add egg, shortening, vanilla and remaining milk; beat until smooth.
Combining
- Starting at the edge, spoon batter into the pastry shells, completely covering the chocolate.
- Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Serve warm or chilled with whipped cream if desired.
Listen
Exactly Right
Exactly Right Podcast Network, which produces the famous My Favorite Murder podcast, recently launched the show Bananas. Hosted by Kurt Braunohler and Scotty Landes, the duo discuss “the strange, fascinating and just plain bananas news from around the world.”
From a story about how dolphins helped with alien communication to a mini donkey doing video calls, these stories are a hilarious and great escape from the COVID-19 news.
Thus far, the episodes have featured special guests such as actress Kristen Schaal, podcaster Georgia Hardstark and screenwriter Albertina Rizzo. Each adds their own comedic charm and insights.
New episodes are released weekly on Tuesday.
Exercise
There’s nothing humerus about a much-needed workout. Okay, that joke was a stretch, but while most of us might be focusing on getting our daily steps during the stay-at-home order, we can’t forget about our arms.
Thankfully, there are millions of clickable resources to help shape and tone your biceps, but here are a few.
- Healthline says it’s not just about lifting weights overhead. Do pushups, downward-facing dog, bench dips and more.
- Daily Burn outlines easy, at-home kickboxing workouts that target the arms
- Need something more interactive? YouTube channel POPSUGAR gives a 10-minute tank top arms workout.