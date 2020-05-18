You'll crave this chocolate, funny cake recipe

Most of us could use a good laugh. Here are three ways to cheer up your week.

Cook

Beyond the Butter

You’ll be filled with joy after making and enjoying this yummy cake. The Pennsylvania Dutch funny chocolate cake features fluffy vanilla cake on a flakey, crust and a layer of chocolate between the two. According to Beyond the Butter, the name originates from Amish history and is classified as “funny” since it features both cake and pie aspects.

Taste of Home features a popular recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups sugar, divided

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1-1/2 cups milk, divided

2 unbaked pastry shells (9 inches)

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg

2 tablespoons shortening

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream, optional

Directions

Chocolate

In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup of sugar and cocoa.

Blend in 1/2 cup milk.

Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil.

Cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.

Pour into unbaked pastry shells, tipping to coat the pastry halfway up the sides; set aside.

Batter

In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt and remaining sugar.

Add egg, shortening, vanilla and remaining milk; beat until smooth.

Combining

Starting at the edge, spoon batter into the pastry shells, completely covering the chocolate.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Serve warm or chilled with whipped cream if desired.

Listen

Exactly Right

Exactly Right Podcast Network, which produces the famous My Favorite Murder podcast, recently launched the show Bananas. Hosted by Kurt Braunohler and Scotty Landes, the duo discuss “the strange, fascinating and just plain bananas news from around the world.”

From a story about how dolphins helped with alien communication to a mini donkey doing video calls, these stories are a hilarious and great escape from the COVID-19 news.

Thus far, the episodes have featured special guests such as actress Kristen Schaal, podcaster Georgia Hardstark and screenwriter Albertina Rizzo. Each adds their own comedic charm and insights.

New episodes are released weekly on Tuesday.

Exercise

There’s nothing humerus about a much-needed workout. Okay, that joke was a stretch, but while most of us might be focusing on getting our daily steps during the stay-at-home order, we can’t forget about our arms.

Thankfully, there are millions of clickable resources to help shape and tone your biceps, but here are a few.