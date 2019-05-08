WOSU NPR News honored as a best journalism outlet

In the light of “fake news” and the fast-paced 24-hour news cycle, ethically and high-quality journalistic work deserves to be recognized.

89.7 NPR News of WOSU Public Media has been honored as one of Ohio’s best 2018 journalism outlets.

The recognition was given at the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors award banquet on Saturday, May 5. Competing radio stations include major players from Cleveland and Cincinnati. WOSU Public Media managed to place second overall thanks to its holistic performance in 327 entries featuring news, sports, weather, features, documentaries, and photography.

WOSU Public Media staff brought home honors in the following categories.

WOSU Public Media has done well in reifying the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Association’s twin goals of “advancing the profession of journalism” and “examining the news and services of The Associated Press.”

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.