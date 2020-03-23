WOSU helps teachers and more during COVID-19

Video may have killed the radio star, but the coronavirus has nothing on WOSU.

Since Ohio schools have closed to practice social distancing and to keep their friends and families safe, teachers have been asked to move their lessons online. While we’re also in the height of the digital age, it can be a challenge to channel months’ worth of learning onto an online platform, especially so suddenly.

WOSU is stepping up to provide support and resources not only to the hardworking teachers but also to parents and students to guide them through this difficult time, with the goal of keeping kids learning at the pace they should be.

As a PBS member station, WOSU is providing a 24/7 channel full of child-friendly programming so kids can stay busy while parents work from home. This station can be viewed on a variety of platforms, including Spectrum channels and YouTube TV.

On the WOSU Classroom website, you can find links to virtual museum tours, concerts, live streams and more that are fun for the whole family. Did you know COSI is offering daily lessons and activities for your little scientist? And Paris’s famous Louvre can now be toured from a computer screen at home?

Parents can also sign up to receive a daily newsletter packed full of educational content for families to enjoy together so they can support their child’s learning from home. There are even more resources that can be found online.

Teachers also get access to tons of free resources on WOSU Classroom as well as virtual office hours to get help transferring course content online. Educators can learn all about virtual class meetings, content sharing and uploading.

In times like this, it's heartwarming to see the companies who go above and beyond in providing support to the public. WOSU is one of those companies working hard to help families and educators, to make sure quarantine time doesn’t get in the way of learning time.

For more information and to access all the free resources online, visit wosu.org/classroom/learningathome.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.