William Shatner Live on Stage for Star Trek Event!

Fun Facts about Captain Kirk Kirk was born on Earth in Iowa.



Although Kirk has a reputation as a lady’s man, no woman has come between him and his career—or his ship.



The Enterprise-D in TNG is more than twice the length of Kirk’s ship at 2,103 feet. That’s as big as the Paramount Studio lot in Hollywood.



Kirk’s dramatic pauses in speech have been called “The Shatnerian.”



In the original pilot, Gene Roddenberry’s girlfriend and future wife, Majel Barrett, was Kirk’s first officer (who still had to deal with the Captain’s presumptions about women on the bridge).



William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy (Spock) actually shared an off-screen friendship.



Get ready Trekkies, William Shatner is in town for an out-of-this-world stage show. Enjoy a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on the big screen followed by a live Q&A session with The Captain James T. Kirk.

William Shatner Live on Stage will take place at the Palace Theatre on Wednesday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The evening is anything but dull – Shatner will share captivating and hilarious stories from his portrayal of Captain Kirk in the TV series and movies. Shatner will also account his more than 50 years as an award-winning actor, producer, director and writer. And get your questions ready, you may have the opportunity to ask Shatner a question that’s itching for an answer.

Ticket Information

Tickets prices start around $43 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center or by clicking here. For information about VIP tickets, call the CAPA Ticket Center at 614-469-0939 – these specialty tickets include premium seats and a photo opportunity with Shatner.

About William Shatner

For more than 50 years, Shatner has made a career as an actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, comedian and – wait for it – horseman. He originated the role of Captain Kirk in 1966 and returned as the captain in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed.

