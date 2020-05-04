Wild Goose Creative starts new virtual event

Wild Goose Creative, a community nonprofit and art gallery that hosts a variety of events, is launching its first fully-online Business of Art. The event will take place every Monday from 6-8 p.m. and feature speakers, resources, workshops and more.
On May 11, Demetrius Robinson, partner at KJK, will provide legal advice tailored to the needs of artists affected by COVID-19. "You'll get the inside scoop on making a rock-solid contract, avoiding common legal pitfalls, and getting legal counsel when it's warranted." Click here to sign up.
Below are other ways to support WGC. Visit www.wildgoosecreative.com/support for more information.
- Purchase the new Wild Goose Signature Event Pass and get special rates for the next events for rental spaces.
- Become a member and show your support
- Give a one-time donation
