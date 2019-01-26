Wild Goose Creative is dropping new exhibit

Commercial postcards of Columbus present the image of our young city skyline set against a bright blue sky or glittering at night. But what does the city look like to the people living within it? Wild Goose Creative is pleased to present its February exhibition, From Columbus With Love.

This collaborative show presents images of Columbus from over a dozen artists living within its borders. What does this city look like to its resident creatives? Good. Bad. Ugly. Hopeful. Wild. Innocent. In a landscape of mass-produced, commercialized images of Columbus, take a moment out to take in fresh perspectives on dwelling in our common city.

Join us at the opening reception to meet and chat with the artists or get creative in putting together your own postcard of our beloved city. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 2 from 6-9 p.m.

Participating artists: Dexter Baxter, Hakim Callwood, Chelsea Dipman, Donna Estep, Doug Fordyce, Jonathan Juravich, Canada Keck, Lisa McClymont, Nick Nocera, Alison Nocera, Natalie Parriano, Samantha Pitts, Grayson Baker Starr, Jen Wrubleski.

To learn more about this event and the exhibition, click here.

About Wild Goose Creative and More

Wild Goose Creative is a non-profit community arts organization whose mission is to build a creative community at the intersection of creativity, risk and meaning. Wild Goose Creative facilitates the creation of art across multiple mediums by providing resources and experiences for the Columbus creative community while connecting artists and audiences in a versatile space.

Thank you to Wholly Craft, Traxler Printing, Greater Columbus Arts Council, Ohio Arts Council and theThe Columbus Foundation for their support of this show.