What it means to be an American

WOSU Public Media and PBS are partnering to capture the stories of Ohio’s citizens as part of PBS’s American Portrait initiative.

The American Portrait project is a national storytelling project that prompts people across the country to tell their story. Users can join the more than 14,000 storytellers and share their story through video, photo and text.

The project is partly inspired by Edward Steichen’s 1955 exhibition “The Family of Man,” a series of photos taken of people around the world. Rather than using professional photographers, however, American Portrait consists of media created by the public.

Through a multiplatform experience, storytellers can participate in conversation about their unique similarities and differences which make up the American experience.

“Our country is home to millions of people,” the initiative’s website says. “Each one of us is unique, and we’re all part of the American story.”

PBS offers 25 thought-provoking prompts to help storytellers get started. Examples include “I’m letting go of…,” “The tradition I carry on is…” and “Now is the time…”.

In responding to the prompt “The tradition I carry on is…”, Chris Hoch, director of Ohio State’s The Best Damn Band In the Land, shares to American Portrait his story. Hoch says he strives to uphold the band’s traditions while looking forward to innovation.

So far, the series features episodes on storytellers’ jobs, resilience, families, possessions and more. User submissions can be viewed on the website or YouTube, and full episodes will be showcased on PBS in 2021.

WOSU is proud to assist PBS in gathering the stories of Ohioans.

“WOSU has a long track record of engaging with central Ohio to tell the stories of our people, places and shared history,” says Cindy Gaillard, WOSU content director for television. “We are uniquely suited to offer this unprecedented opportunity for Ohioans to share the rich diversity of their experiences through a national project.”

Share your story today! American Portrait will be accepting submissions through June 2021.

“It’s important to feel heard,” says Gaillard. “Individual stories of joy, hardship, triumphs and sorrow can help us understand what we have in common and what differentiates us as a nation.”

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.