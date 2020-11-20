Westerville holiday market kicks off this weekend

Westerville Farmers Market is hosting a holiday styled vendors event tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with the vendors, there will be a food truck for brunch and lunch, crafters, live music and Santa visiting. The market will take place behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State Street.

The market falls under the essential business category since it offers food and is in open air. There will be masks available at the market and they will monitor their vendors and volunteers for temperature and symptoms. Westerville Farmers Market asks that if you are ill or show symptoms for COVID-19 to please stay home, rest and recover.

An assortment of vendors will be there; food, clothing, accessories, home decor, etc.

Here is the lineup of vendors that will be at the Holiday Market and what they sell:

Bakle the Baker - baked goods

O Dulcissima - baked goods

ShellDust - nut butters

Veggy Dog - healthy dog treats

Drift Hill Farms - produce

Royal Cottage - Jams and jellies

Megan Lee Designs - custom t-shirts

The 5th Sense - chimichurri sauce

Jose Madrid Salsa - salsas

Healthy Pup Stuff - healthy dog treats

Baked Better - baked goods

Covey Rise Farms - proteins (chicken, pork, turkey, lamb, bacon, honey, etc.)

Tier 3 Heritage Products - proteins (beef, pork, maple syrup, etc.

New Path Farms - microgreens

Pepper Pod Art - painted artwork

The Drank Tank - kombucha

Ohio Pies - pies

Bake a Difference - baked goods

My Soaps - soaps and lotions

Tripping Vittles - spices and coffee

Pappy’s Plants - produce and succulents

Indoor Acres- microgreens

The Fromagerie - breads

Tupelo Donuts - donuts

Haly Bug Bling - jewelry

Crazy Cucumber - pickles

Engler Glass - glass creations and decorations

Quickie Dips - gourmet blended dips and dessert mixes

Lila Naturals - skincare

Primitive Doxie - painted handmade wood signs

New Albany Organics - produce

Rolled Baked Goods - gluten free and vegan baked goods

Sweet Blessings - wooden reusable holiday houses, crocheted faux fur, infinity scarves, chenille infinity scarves, scarf/necklaces, comfort shawls, beaded mobiles

Native Findings - native jewelry, home decor and leather items

Homage Heart Art - string art and hand painted signs

Lams Creations - hand sewn creations

Obda Alpacas - Alpaca dryer balls, felted hats, purse and yarn, alpaca socksBurger Ops - food truck

Squeaky’s Cheese Curds - food truck

Bea on a Wire - handmade bead bracelet jewelry

The Kemper House - Alzheimer and Dementia Care Information

One of a Kind Primitive Creations - wood light up trees

Sue Cook - wreaths, snowman items, OSU snowmen, table arrangements, ornaments, crocheted hats and scarfs, etc.

Chalk it Up - unique clothing

Jeff Metzger - wood crafts and artistic windows

Cinna Momma - homemade cinnamon buns

JHLPSP Designs - face masks and hair scrunchies

