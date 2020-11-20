Westerville holiday market kicks off this weekend

Westerville Farmers Market is hosting a holiday styled vendors event tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with the vendors, there will be a food truck for brunch and lunch, crafters, live music and Santa visiting. The market will take place behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State Street.
The market falls under the essential business category since it offers food and is in open air. There will be masks available at the market and they will monitor their vendors and volunteers for temperature and symptoms. Westerville Farmers Market asks that if you are ill or show symptoms for COVID-19 to please stay home, rest and recover.
An assortment of vendors will be there; food, clothing, accessories, home decor, etc.
Here is the lineup of vendors that will be at the Holiday Market and what they sell:
Bakle the Baker - baked goods
O Dulcissima - baked goods
ShellDust - nut butters
Veggy Dog - healthy dog treats
Drift Hill Farms - produce
Royal Cottage - Jams and jellies
Megan Lee Designs - custom t-shirts
The 5th Sense - chimichurri sauce
Jose Madrid Salsa - salsas
Healthy Pup Stuff - healthy dog treats
Baked Better - baked goods
Covey Rise Farms - proteins (chicken, pork, turkey, lamb, bacon, honey, etc.)
Tier 3 Heritage Products - proteins (beef, pork, maple syrup, etc.
New Path Farms - microgreens
Pepper Pod Art - painted artwork
The Drank Tank - kombucha
Ohio Pies - pies
Bake a Difference - baked goods
My Soaps - soaps and lotions
Tripping Vittles - spices and coffee
Pappy’s Plants - produce and succulents
Indoor Acres- microgreens
The Fromagerie - breads
Tupelo Donuts - donuts
Haly Bug Bling - jewelry
Crazy Cucumber - pickles
Engler Glass - glass creations and decorations
Quickie Dips - gourmet blended dips and dessert mixes
Lila Naturals - skincare
Primitive Doxie - painted handmade wood signs
New Albany Organics - produce
Rolled Baked Goods - gluten free and vegan baked goods
Sweet Blessings - wooden reusable holiday houses, crocheted faux fur, infinity scarves, chenille infinity scarves, scarf/necklaces, comfort shawls, beaded mobiles
Native Findings - native jewelry, home decor and leather items
Homage Heart Art - string art and hand painted signs
Lams Creations - hand sewn creations
Obda Alpacas - Alpaca dryer balls, felted hats, purse and yarn, alpaca socksBurger Ops - food truck
Squeaky’s Cheese Curds - food truck
Bea on a Wire - handmade bead bracelet jewelry
The Kemper House - Alzheimer and Dementia Care Information
One of a Kind Primitive Creations - wood light up trees
Sue Cook - wreaths, snowman items, OSU snowmen, table arrangements, ornaments, crocheted hats and scarfs, etc.
Chalk it Up - unique clothing
Jeff Metzger - wood crafts and artistic windows
Cinna Momma - homemade cinnamon buns
JHLPSP Designs - face masks and hair scrunchies
