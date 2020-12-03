How Wildlights at the Zoo is different this year

Celebrate this holiday season with Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, powered by AEP Ohio through Jan. 3.

This tradition celebrates its 32 years of lighting up the zoo for Christmas with three million LED lights with many familiar attractions:

Wildlight Rides: The Polar Bear Express, Camel Ride and the 1914 Mangels-Illions Grand Carousel

S’mores experience that allows you to roast marshmallows around a socially distanced firepit while admiring the lights on the Conservation Lake

Animated Light Displays on Conservation Lake and Shores Play Park

Santa Experience at Polar Frontier where Santa is available to meet and greet as well as take pictures!

In addition, there are new feature attractions for your family to enjoy this holiday season:

Reindeer Encounter: Guests get to spend time with the zoo’s reindeers and learn about the habitat and care from the Animal Care Team

Wildlight Sea Lion Encounter: Get your photo taken with the Sea Lions at the zoo and learn about the species in Adventure Cove

Wildlights Tour: Get the VIP treatment by signing up for the Wildlights Tour while everyone has left. Guest will be escorted around in a golf cart with hot chocolate and see the lights.

COVID Restrictions:

● Reservations are required to meet Santa and only 10 people are permitted inside at once

● Masks are to be work and social distancing will be enforced during the meet and greet

Maddie Gehring is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feeback@cityscenecolumbus.com.