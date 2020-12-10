Columbus Crew hosts MLS Cup

Courtesy of Columbus Crew SC

Following its conference final win over the New England Revolution last Sunday, the Columbus Crew will host the Major League Soccer Cup final at MAPFRE stadium, 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the stadium will be limited to 1,500 spectators, but the game will be broadcasted nationwide on Fox and UniMás, and can be streamed on the FOX Sports App. Live radio coverage will be broadcast in English on 97.1 FM The Fan and in Spanish on www.ColumbusCrewSC.com/LiveAudio.

“I know the guys in that locker room are really happy to put the Eastern Conference championship trophy in the trophy case - that’s what it is about,” says Crew head coach Caleb Porter, “but there’s a much bigger trophy, the MLS Cup trophy, that we have our eye on. We expected to be here in this position, we believed we could be here, and now we have the opportunity to play a home game to become MLS Cup champions.”

The Crew won the MLS Cup in 2008 and hosted the 2015 final at MAPFRE stadium. During the 2015 final, the Crew lost to a Portland Timbers team that Porter coached at the time.

This year, the Crew will play the Seattle Sounders, who won the Western Conference championship final on Monday. Though it didn’t qualify for the playoffs last year, the Crew will return to the MLS Cup final two years after the Halsams and Edwards family purchased the team from Anthony Precourt, who originally planned to move the team to Austin, Texas.

The final is expected to be the last playoff game at MAPFRE Stadium, the first soccer-specific stadium built by an MLS team, as the Crew will start playing at its new stadium in the Arena District next summer.

“There’s so much that goes into this for me, personally,” says Crew defender and Ohio native Josh Williams. “To have the ability next week to send out this stadium with something as special as hosting an MLS Cup and possibly winning an MLS Cup, that would be icing on the cake.”