Weekend Roundup | Virtual Gallery Hop, Zoo's Easter event and library's book club

As an alternative to travelling around town, kickstart the weekend with several virtual and socially distanced in-person celebrations happening in central Ohio.

Short North Arts Distrcit’s Virtual Gallery Hop

This April, gallery hop from the comfort of your own home with the Short North Arts District April Virtual Gallery Hop. The art celebrations will be held virtually primarily via the @ShortNorthArtsDistrict Instagram Story, as well as on the Short North Arts District Facebook page. The April Virtual Gallery Hop will feature eight brand new exhibitions, many of which will be on view to the public in-person.

Select art galleries and other businesses will also be open to the public, many offering private appointments in addition to virtual options. Specific details on how to shop and explore Short North Arts District galleries during this time can be found online. You can also view public art throughout the area via the Short North Arts District Art Trail.

Eggs, Paws and Claws at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Courtesy of the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

The Columbus Zoo and Aquariums popular Eggs, Paws and Claws event is returning this spring this annual Easter weekend tradition from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 2 and April 3.

This seasonal tradition is free with zoo admission. It is also offering $5 off regular-priced admission until April 18. All guests (including zoo members) are required to have a dated, timed ticket until 2 p.m. to help ensure that social distancing and other precautions are followed appropriately throughout the day.

CML’s Book Club for Virtual Readers

The Columbus Metropolitan Library’s (CML) The Big Library Read is a digital book club set on a global scale to introduce and connect passionate readers to eBooks. The program allows owners of digital eReader devices – and holders of CML library cards – to instantly download a specific eBook or eAudiobook with no holds. From April 5-19, The Art of Taking it Easy by Dr. Brian King will be the featured title.

Sanaya Attari is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.