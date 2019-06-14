Vroom, vroom! Local classic auto show and cruise-in

× Expand Photos by KHA Lifestyle Photography

Gearheads of CityScene, we’ve got you covered.

On the weekend of June 27-29, the Arthritis Foundation will partner up with multiple dealerships in the area to present the 37th Annual Classic Auto Show & Cruise-in.

The three-day event kicks off Thursday night with a free get-together at Home2 that includes barbecue, a pool party and outdoor viewing of the cult-classic Back to the Future. As a taste of what’s to come, an authentic DeLorean will be parked onsite for your admiration. If this blast to the past interests you, make sure to register for the night at www.arthritis.org/autoshow.

The real hoopla begins on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Dublin Metro Center with a 1,000-strong Cruise-In with antique cars, street rods, muscle cars, customs, motorcycles, and European exotics. An award ceremony at 8 p.m. will cap off the festivities where giant trophies, each over six feet tall, will be granted to the bests. The Cruise-In also features live music from Joe Cool & Spike and the Street Players. Catch their performance at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The party continues with Saturday’s Classic Auto Show. More than 1,000 classic and collector cars await at the Dublin Metro Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Miata, Fox Body Mustang, Fiat, and Truck and SUV lovers will definitely want to be in attendance. Awards will be handed out at 6 p.m. and live music will again accompany the exhibition. Jam out to the Driving Guitars at 2:30 p.m. and The Eddie Polina Band at 4 p.m.

Not a fan of oldies? A special tent will be devoted to the fastest of the fast – hypercars – on both days. In particular, expect to see Lamborghini’s flagship model, the Aventador Spyder, and the fastest Porsche 911 ever, the GT2 RS. The rare British McLaren 720S will be on premise too. No need to fly to Europe to take a gander at these barely street-legal productions.

The Kid Zone, open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, will cater to children with a valve cover race track, interactive crafts, photo ops, and face painting. Food and drinks will be available in the 555 Metro Place North lot.

Purchase tickets cash at the door or pay online at www.arthritis.org/autoshow. Shows are $15 apiece or $25 for both. Children 12 and under are free. A $5 discount applies at the gate for active military, veterans, police, fire, and EMT with a valid ID.

To learn more about the 37th Annual Classic Auto Show & Cruise-in, click here.

All proceeds go to the Arthritis Foundation. The foundation is committed in finding a cure for America’s #1 cause of disability and in helping the 2.8 million Ohioans with arthritis.

× Expand Michael D. Price Fairfield Photography, LLC

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.