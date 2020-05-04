Virtual dance resources in Columbus

× Expand Jennifer Zmuda

You might not feel like dancing right now, but maybe one of these arts organizations will change your mind. Many are offering online resources from entertainment to classes and workshops.

BalletMet

BalletMet recently performed their first virtual show, Airavata. Keep an eye out for more online performances. In the meantime, the BalletMet is offering dance classes online. Through Zoom, each class is $8. The Kids Dance Workshop has staff lead kids ages 4-6 through 90 minutes of dance and movement twice a week.

Columbus Modern Dance Company

The Columbus Modern Dance Company (CoMo) is hosting a Mother’s Day Tea — virtually, of course. On Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m., CoMo dancers will perform Georges Seurat's A Sunday on La Grande Jatte.

The annual Mother’s Day Event is usually help at Topiary Park, but this year the event will be held online.

Studio Rouge

The dance done at Studio Rouge is all about confidence and empowerment. This studio is where

dancers can come explore the combination of exercise and pole work. The classes are unique and exciting, from flexibility-focused workouts to arial hoop work. The small business may be closed now, but they are offering virtual classes on video.

See the online schedule here!