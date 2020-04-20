Virtual 5K races to celebrate Earth Day

We’ve been excellent at practicing social distance, but what about running distance?

Earth Day is the perfect time to get outside and appreciate the Earth under our feet. Although we can’t get together and run together, you can participate in any of these virtual races and share your results with friends and family.

Rachel

April 18-27

The non-profit WE ACT puts on an Earth Day 5K every year, but this year it’s going virtual. Pick your location of choice and track your time to submit. Each runner will receive a WE ACT T-shirt. By running in this race, you’ll be supporting WE ACT’S work to develop climate resilience for low-income communities across the U.S.

April 22

Participants of this race will receive a 50th Anniversary Earth Day medal. 15 percent of all registrations go to Wild Earth Allies, an organization dedicated to protecting vital, natural areas. Choose your course, time yourself and report your finishing time online.

April 1-30

If you’re a racer who likes conquering goals, this is the event for you. The Earth Day Virtual Challenge aims to collectively run 24,901 miles over the course of April, which is Earth Day month. Hop on the challenge whenever you want, as long as it’s in April. Every mile helps!

Last year’s goal was exceeded by 26,528. The race organizers urge participants this year to break that record.

Recruit friends, family and co-workers and share your runs by tagging @virtualrunchallenge.