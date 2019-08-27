Columbus distillery nominated in USA TODAY Best Readers' Choice

Watershed Distillery has been nominated for the USA TODAY 2019 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards.

The travel awards are given to the best of the best in food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, things to do and more. The winners are selected by readers in a voting portal that can be accessed online.

The Columbus-known Watershed Distillery has been nominated for Best Craft Gin Distillery, Best Craft Whiskey Distillery and Best Craft Brandy Distillery. Last year, it was the second-place winner in the nationwide contest for Best Craft Gin.

“We are so proud to be an Ohio distillery operating in Columbus, and we know that without our Watershed community, the honors and attention our gins have received wouldn’t have been possible,” says Greg Lehman, founder and CEO of Watershed Distillery, in a press release. “We are excited to be recognized again this year by USA TODAY and hope our fans near and far will continue to support what we are doing by casting their votes.”

Apple Brandy Cocktail

Get excited for fall with this festive, juice cocktail - perfect to serve on any crisp autumn evening.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Watershed Distillery Apple Brandy

3/4 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Thinly sliced apples

1 1/2 oz. sparkling wine

Instructions

In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine brandy, lemon juice and simple syrup.

Shake until blended. Strain into a cocktail glass.

Pour 1 1/2 oz. sparkling wine of choice on top.

Garnish with sliced apple.