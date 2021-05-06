Urban Chophouse grand opening set

Combining a modern steakhouse with a lavish lounge experience, Urban Chophouse will serve a world-class selection of steaks, seafood, a raw bar, sushi and craft cocktails.

It will open on May 12 in the Short North’s Luxe 23 apartment community, along with owner Chris Corso’s two additional ventures, Whiskey Lounge and Terrace Bar. All of Corso’s latest restaurants are in partnership with football coach Urban Meyer and Preferred Living. Urban Chophouse’s cocktail menu is highlighted by large format libations like the Shelleytini, named after Meyer’s wife Shelley.

Corso and Meyer previously partnered in September 2019 to open Urban’s Pint House, located in Dublin’s Bridge Park.

“My newest coaching challenge may be in Jacksonville, but my heart remains in my home state of Ohio and the City of Columbus where I experienced many of my greatest career accomplishments,” said Meyer, “Developing the Pint House from concept to the premier gameday restaurant destination in central Ohio gave me a similar sense of pride and excitement as taking a team from the first day of practice to the first game. I needed to challenge myself and the unparalleled Corso team to create another concept and I cannot wait to unveil it to the community.”

Whiskey Lounge offers over 100 of the eponymous spirits, including barrel selections made by Meyer himself from distilleries like Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, Jack Daniel’s, Weller and Woodford Reserve.

At the top of Luxe 23, Terrace Bar blends the sophistication of a Charleston rooftop bar with the energy of a Las Vegas pool, representing the ideal location to soak up sun or moonlight in a lounge chair or in your own personal cabana.

“Columbus is home to a variety of excellent steakhouses, but I challenged our team to create not only a unique menu, but an experience that takes the steakhouse out of your grandfather’s basement and into a vibrant space with the energy of an ultra lounge, but a sense of class and sophistication that rivals any celebrity chef space in Las Vegas,” said Corso.

As with the Urban Meyer’s Pint House, Urban Chophouse will host a special event with the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer, which will benefit the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research at the James Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.