UPDATED! Learn about the FREE trips at Travel Expo

We gave you the insight on how the upcoming Great Vacations Travel EXPO presented by AAA will feature all the information you need about vacationing in the "hottest" place - Alaska. But the expo is so much more than the northmost state.

Dozens of travel professionals from destinations near and far will give visitors the opportunity to enter to win multi-day trips, overnight packages, tickets to attractions and excursions. Giveaway prizes include week-long getaways to warm-weather spots; experience packages, including NASCAR tickets and a trip to a haunted and historic insane asylum; getaways for a family of four; quick escapes to regional hot spots; and more.

The EXPO offers couples, families and friends the perfect place to start planning their next trip, whether travelers have a destination in mind or need to find the perfect escape from their normal routine.

The EXPO runs Friday, Feb. 8-Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. While there, guests will have the opportunity to speak with experts from more than 150 top destinations as travel pros from around the globe and across the region pack Kasich Hall, offering tips, trips and EXPO-only discounts.

GIVEAWAYS

Just a few of the giveaways featured at the Great Vacations Travel EXPO include:

Trafalgar : Seven-day tour of Florence, Rome, & Venice, including airfare for two

: Seven-day tour of Florence, Rome, & Venice, including airfare for two Royal Caribbean : Win a four-night Bahamas cruise for two aboard the Mariner of the Seas

: Win a four-night Bahamas cruise for two aboard the Mariner of the Seas Visit Tampa Bay : A weekend getaway

: A weekend getaway Cabarrus Convention & Visitors Bureau : Two pairs of Grand Stand Tickets for the NACAR Coca-Cola 600, Sunday, May 26

: Two pairs of Grand Stand Tickets for the NACAR Coca-Cola 600, Sunday, May 26 Naples Marco Island Everglades CVB : Two-night, three-day stay

: Two-night, three-day stay Currituck County Travel & Tourism : A six-night stay at a luxurious Carolina Shore Vacation Rental

: A six-night stay at a luxurious Carolina Shore Vacation Rental Daytona Beach Area CVB : Three-night stay at the oceanfront Holiday Inn Resort, sightseeing and attraction passes and a $25 gift card to the Ocean Deck Restaurant & Beach Club

: Three-night stay at the oceanfront Holiday Inn Resort, sightseeing and attraction passes and a $25 gift card to the Ocean Deck Restaurant & Beach Club Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission : Two-night luxury cabin or lakeside hotel stay at Lake Cumberland State Resort, plus fishing or leisure charter

: Two-night luxury cabin or lakeside hotel stay at Lake Cumberland State Resort, plus fishing or leisure charter Hocking Hills : Cedar Grove Retreats hot tub cabin getaway for a family of four with passes to Hocking Hills Canopy Tour and High Rock Adventures

: Cedar Grove Retreats hot tub cabin getaway for a family of four with passes to Hocking Hills Canopy Tour and High Rock Adventures Virginia Beach CVB : Two-night stay at the new Hyatt House, Town Center and Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center admission

: Two-night stay at the new Hyatt House, Town Center and Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center admission Petoskey Area Visitors Bureau : $250.00 lodging certificate good at any member property

: $250.00 lodging certificate good at any member property Louisville Tourism : Louisville getaway

: Louisville getaway Shipshewana/LaGrange County CVB : Overnight for two

: Overnight for two Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum : Four Floor Historic Tour and Criminally Insane Tour plus the choice of T-shirts from the gift shop for four

: Four Floor Historic Tour and Criminally Insane Tour plus the choice of T-shirts from the gift shop for four Holland Area Visitors Bureau : Two-night Holland, Michigan getaway, including hotel and passes to Windmill Island Gardens, Holland Museum and Nelis’ Dutch Village, gas cards, food gift certificates and a Holland wooden bowl

: Two-night Holland, Michigan getaway, including hotel and passes to Windmill Island Gardens, Holland Museum and Nelis’ Dutch Village, gas cards, food gift certificates and a Holland wooden bowl Yadkin Valley, NC: A two-night vineyard getaway, with meals, winery, brewery and “Mayberry” tours, horseback riding and other experiences

Hours and Tickets

Friday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $8 at the door or at any AAA Ohio Auto Club store. AAA members who show their AAA card receive 50 percent off admission. Children ages 16 and under are admitted at no charge.

Additional event details are available at AAAGreatVacations.com.