Tune into the 2021 masters golf tournament

Courtesy of The Masters

The 2021 Masters Tournament will be the first of the men's four major golf championships to be held this year, and the 85th edition of the Masters Tournament. It will be held from April 8-11 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

In-person attendance is limited because of COVID-19, so watch it from the comfort of your own home on ESPN or CBS. Watch it 3-7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday on ESPN. On CBS, you can view it between 3-7 p.m. on Saturday and between 2-7 p.m. on Sunday.

In 2020, the tournament was postponed due to the pandemic and held later in the year behind closed doors. Spectators are all set to return this year, although in reduced numbers and following social distancing guidelines. As a result, for the second year in succession the traditional Par-3 Contest will not be held due to these restrictions.

The Masters Tournament has the smallest field of the major championships, and participation is by invitation only. By the end of 2020, 84 players had earned an invitation based on certain criteria and were expected to compete. The 2021 field currently features 88 golfers.

The criteria by which invites are awarded include, but are not limited to, all past winners, recent major champions, leading finishers in the previous years' majors, leading players on the PGA Tour in the previous season, leading players in the Official World Golf Ranking as well as several leading amateurs.

One of the invitees playing in this year’s tournament is Dustin Johnson following his victory in November 2020 at Augusta National. In his last five Masters, Johnson has lost to just 18 of 447 competitors, and is CBS’s 2021 predicted winner.

On the other hand, Golf Digest has ranked Justin Thomas as its number one player invited to compete in the tournament, having won nine times since his lone major victory at the 2017 PGA.

The weather forecast calls for rain-free days Thursday and Sunday, but the tournament may have to contend with scattered thunderstorms all day on Friday and on Saturday afternoon. Starting last year, the top 50 golfers plus ties after two rounds made the cut, a rule that continues in 2021.

