Travel to Dayton for Monet and Impressionism

Dayton may be a dive away, but the latest exhibition at the Dayton Art Institute is worth the day trip.

DAI presents Monet and Impressionism in the next Centennial Focus Exhibition from May 11 to Aug. 25. This exhibition will feature 13 paintings of works by Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, Camille Pissarro, Pierre Auguste Renoir, Alfred Sisley, Frederick Frieseke, and Henri Matisse. The DAI carefully chose the paintings in this collection to underline Monet’s influence on art, specifically impressionism in France.

Three works by Monet will form the fulcrum of the Focus Exhibition: Waterlilies (1903), from the DAI’s own collection, Waterloo Bridge, Sunlight Effect (1903), loaned from the Denver Art Museum, and Sainte-Adresse, View Across the Estuary (1865-1870), courtesy from a private collector. The DAI will also exhibit its very own, seldom presented Degas pastel, After the Bath.

“We are thrilled to be able to present this absolute gem of an exhibition, which is based around Monet and the lasting achievements of the Impressionists. It is a great addition to our year-long centennial celebration that we feel the community will really enjoy,” says DAI’s Chief Curator Jerry N. Smith in a press release.

Monet and Impressionism is free for museum members. Non-members are welcome to visit the exhibition via general admission. For ticket information, click here. For an interactive, online experience of the exhibit, click here.

Art and Dine

Beyond the exhibition, the DAI invites guests to partake in a Curatorial Conversations program with Smith on May 30. Smith will guide attendees to a behind-the-scenes look at Monet and Impressionism. The conversation continues at Leo Bistro, where food and drink are available for purchase. Members can attend Curatorial Conversations for free while participation is included in general admission or special exhibition admission for non-members. Given that space is limited, the museum suggests advance reservations.

The DAI’s presentation of Monet and Impressionism is supported by sponsors Linda Black-Kurek Family Foundation, Bill and Wanda Lukens, and Jerry and Patty Tatar, with additional support from Premier Health, PNC, and ELM.

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.