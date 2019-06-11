Treat your pooch to dog-friendly fast food

There's nothing better than spoiling your dog - okay, maybe there's something a little better. It always helps when you can give your pup a special treat AND eat something delicious in the process.
Shake Shack has a special dog-friendly menu that will make your heart (and the ice cream) melt. The Pooch-ini is made up of ShackBurger dog biscuits and vanilla custard. The Bag O' Bones is a set of 5 ShackBurger dog treats made special by New York City's Bocce's Bakery
Side note: Shake Shack recommends that little dogs only take a few licks of the Pooch-ini. Like humans, too much of a good thing is a bad thing!
Sonic Drive-In is an ideal destination for a late night summer ice cream treat - and now you can bring Fido. Upon request, Sonic provides doggie treats!
Speeding through the Starbucks drive-thru before your daily trip to the park with your pup? Grab your own brew and then order a Puppuccino - a bit of a secret menu item. It's actually just a small cup of whipped cream - but dogs love the treat!
An ideal sunny summer day definitely involves ice cream and your dog. Dairy Queen offers a Pup Cup of vanilla soft serve with your purchase, so both of you can indulge in your sweet tooth.
Homemade peanut butter dog treats
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup can pumpkin
- 1/4 cup peanut butter
- 2 eggs
- 3 cups whole wheat flour
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Beat pumpkin, peanut butter and eggs until well-combined.
- Gradually add 2 1/2 cups flour. Add 1/4 more until dough is no longer sticky.
- Knead the dough on floured surface and roll out flat. Cut out desired shapes and place on a prepared cooking sheet.
- Bake about 2-25 minutes or until edges are golden brown.
- From the doghouse of DamnDelicious.