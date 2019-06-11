Treat your pooch to dog-friendly fast food

There's nothing better than spoiling your dog - okay, maybe there's something a little better. It always helps when you can give your pup a special treat AND eat something delicious in the process.

Shake Shack has a special dog-friendly menu that will make your heart (and the ice cream) melt. The Pooch-ini is made up of ShackBurger dog biscuits and vanilla custard. The Bag O' Bones is a set of 5 ShackBurger dog treats made special by New York City's Bocce's Bakery

Side note: Shake Shack recommends that little dogs only take a few licks of the Pooch-ini. Like humans, too much of a good thing is a bad thing!

Sonic Drive-In is an ideal destination for a late night summer ice cream treat - and now you can bring Fido. Upon request, Sonic provides doggie treats!

Speeding through the Starbucks drive-thru before your daily trip to the park with your pup? Grab your own brew and then order a Puppuccino - a bit of a secret menu item. It's actually just a small cup of whipped cream - but dogs love the treat!

An ideal sunny summer day definitely involves ice cream and your dog. Dairy Queen offers a Pup Cup of vanilla soft serve with your purchase, so both of you can indulge in your sweet tooth.

Homemade peanut butter dog treats

Ingredients

2/3 cup can pumpkin

1/4 cup peanut butter

2 eggs

3 cups whole wheat flour

Directions