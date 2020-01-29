Top 10 most dangerous cities in the U.S.

×
Photo courtesy of Billboard.com
Do you like lists? Well, we have a pretty threatening one. This collection was published by the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, which reviews violent crime rates and offenses in major U.S. cities.
We're just here to report - not to judge!
Photo courtesy of Billboard.com
Do you like lists? Well, we have a pretty threatening one. This collection was published by the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, which reviews violent crime rates and offenses in major U.S. cities.
Copyright 2018 CityScene Media Group. All rights reserved.