Do you like lists? Well, we have a pretty threatening one. This collection was published by the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, which reviews violent crime rates and offenses in major U.S. cities.

Top 10 most dangerous cities in the U.S.

10. Camden, New Jersey

9. Wilmington, Deleware

8. Saginaw, Michigan

7. Danville, Illinois

6. St. Louis, Missouri

5. Flint, Michigan

4. Baltimore, Maryland

3. Birmingham, Alabama

2. Memphis, Tennessee

1. Detroit, Michigan

Top 10 safest cities in the U.S.

10. Warwick, Rhode Island

9. Chandler, Arizona

8. Nashua, New Hampshire

7. Bismarck, North Dakota

6. Virginia Beach, Virginia

5. South Burlington, Vermont

4. Gilbert, Arizona

3. Plano, Texas

2. Yonkers, New York

1. Columbia, Maryland