Join CAPA's first-ever poetry slam - win Hamilton tickets

× Expand CAPA

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), in partnership with The Columbus Foundation, today announced a Poetry Slam competition for both experienced and amateur poets to be held on Wednesday, January 23. Those interested in competing must attend one of four free spoken word workshops, and then write and present an original poem inspired by themes from the Broadway musical HAMILTON at the Poetry Slam. The top two poets—one in the youth category and one in the adult category—will each be awarded two tickets to the Columbus engagement of HAMILTON.

To enter the competition, poets must participate in at least one of four free, interactive spoken word workshops that will be led by teaching artists Barbara Fant and William Evans. Workshop participants will experiment with poetic techniques, draft theme-inspired spoken word poems drawn from personal experiences, and share works-in-progress for constructive critique. No previous poetry or spoken word experience is necessary, but registration is required and can be done so at www.capa.com.

Workshop dates:

Saturday, January 5, 10 am - 12 pm, Ohio Theatre (55 E. State St.)

Wednesday, January 9, 5:30 - 7:30 pm, Parsons Library (1113 Parsons Ave.)

Saturday, January 12, 10 am - 12 pm, Transit Arts (1251 Bryden Rd.)

Wednesday, January 16, 7 pm - 9 pm, Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.)

After attending a workshop, those who wish to compete in the Poetry Slam must register at www.capa.com.

The Poetry Slam will be held at 7 pm on Wednesday, January 23, at Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center Auditorium (546 Jack Gibbs Blvd.). Workshop participants will perform their completed poems for community attendees and a panel of judges. Poems must be written and presented by the workshop participant only and include Hamilton-inspired themes such as overcoming obstacles, being an agent of positive change, and/or creating a legacy.

There will be two categories of competition—youth and adult. The youth category is for spoken word competitors aged 18 and under. The adult category is for spoken word competitors aged 19 and up. The winner of each category will win two tickets to Hamilton on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 7:30 pm, at the Ohio Theatre.

Tickets are non-transferable and must be picked up at Will Call with a photo ID on the day of the performance starting at 5:30 pm. Tickets are not available to be picked up in advance and no ticket substitutions can be made.

For more information visit www.capa.com