Tickets still available for Dancing with the Stars: Live!

You still have time to score tickets to "Dancing with the Stars: Live," making a stop at the Palace Theatre on Monday, Jan. 30.

All new show to feature “Dancing with the Stars” season 27 dancers: Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Jenna Johnson, Brandon Armstrong and more!

Tickets for the Columbus show are on sale now!

About the Show

TV’s biggest dance show returns on tour this winter with “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” The show will feature fan-favorite professional and troupe dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop. Choreographed and creative directed by Emmy© Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore andDancing with the Stars Executive Producer Ashley Edens-Shaffer, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live at Palace Theatre on January 30.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of show-stopping dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart, with more surprise casting.

Tickets and Additional Info

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” are on sale now. To purchase tickets for the Columbus show, click here. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios.

*Cast subject to change.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8|7 c on the ABC Television Network.

