Get ready to sing with excitement, tickets for the Columbus premiere of Dear Evan Hansen will go on sale tomorrow July 18 at 10 a.m. Guys, that's TOMORROW!

Winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, Dear Evan Hansen is set to show Sept. 17-22 at the Ohio Theatre. Debuting for the first time in Cbus, you can bet this wildly popular show will sell out fast; so maybe set an alarm.

Called “One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post’s Peter Marks, ticket prices start at $70 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com/events/detail/dear-evan-hansen or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-982-2787.

Dear Evan Hansen Dates and Showtimes

Tuesday, Sept. 17 @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18 @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19 @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20 @ 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 @ 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 @ 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

A Guide to Seating at the Ohio Theatre

Never sure of where to sit? Here is a guide to all four seating sections at the Ohio Theatre so you can get the best seats for you and your budget.

Orchestra

Found on the first floor of the theatre, this is the section with accessible seating for wheelchair users and guests with impaired mobility. Prices are higher but vary depending on how close you are to the stage, but you get a head-on view of the show.

Loge

Found upstairs, the loge is the front section of the lowest part of the balcony separated by a railing and walkway. Providing you with a close-up view of the entire stage, prices for loge seating can be just as much or sometimes even more than the front row of the orchestra section.

Mezzanine

Can be found just a step up from the loge but just below the balcony, you are provided with an aerial view of the stage. Prices can be similar to that of the middle to back section of the orchestra seating.

Balcony

At the top of it all is the balcony seating. Here the ticket prices are often the most inexpensive, and even though you're further away, you can still see all aspects of the show and theatre.

Luckily, because the Ohio Theatre has excellent acoustics and sightlines, there really is no “bad” seat in the house. So, call up your friends and make plans to get your tickets to see Dear Evan Hansen at the Ohio Theatre.

