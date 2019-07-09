These dogs are at highest risk of heat stroke

It's hot. Very hot.

Humans know how much heat we can take, generally speaking. We carry water bottles, crank up the air conditioning and lather on as much sunscreen as our skin will soak up. We may be so concerned with our own temperatures that we don't even think about our dog's wellbeing when taking a walk on a summer day.

But did you know that certain dogs are at more risk than others in extremely hot conditions? Do you have one of these pooches?

Bulldogs

Bulldogs are brachyephalic, meaning they have very short noses. It's why English, French and American bulldogs have the appearance of a smushed face. Although adorable, it makes it difficult to breath when it's insanely hot. Plus, most bulldogs carry extra weight, contributing to the struggle on a heated day.

Shih Tzus

Another dog that struggles with breathing, Shih Tzus are oftentimes so energetic that they don't realize they're overheating themselves. Plus, fluffy coats create an even bigger problem in the heat. Keep your pup's coat slipped short and make sure any outside time is not prolonged.

Pekingese

The biggest problem with this breed is it's thick, warm fur. While nice for the winter, it's extremely dangerous in warm weather. This breed doesn't regulate temperature well, so they can overheat in mere minutes.

Pugs

Similar to the bulldog, pugs struggle with breathing in normal temperatures, so during a heatwave, it's nearly impossible for the breed to cool down. Their short, brachycephalic noses make it difficult to gasp for air and regulate temperature.

Any breed of dog can become overheated - but some are more susceptible to heat stroke and need certain precautions. Veterinarians also note that senior and overweight pets face higher risk and should be watched carefully.