The ultimate Halloween playlist

Nothing is worse than going to a Halloween party, or any party for that matter, and the music just isn’t working. No classics, no fan favorites, nothing. Don’t worry though, if you are planning on hosting a Halloween bash this year or just want to get in the Halloween spirit, CityScene has your music set! With a mix of new and old, this 25 song set is sure to be a hit with all guests.

*Please continue to abide by CDC guidelines and regulations

CityScene’s Ultimate Halloween Playlist:

Thriller - Michael Jackson

Toxic - Britney Spears

The Monster - Eminem, Rihanna

I Want Candy - Aaron Carter

Somebody’s Watching Me - Rockwell

Monster Mash - Bobby “Borris” Pickett

Ghostbusters - Ray Parker Jr.

Monster - Kanye West, JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver

Highway to Hell - AC/DC

She Wolf - Shakira

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This-Remastered) - Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart

Calling All the Monsters - China Anne McClain

Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne

Beat It - Michael Jackson

SICKO MODE (Skrillex Remix) - Travis Scott, Skrillex

This is Halloween - The Citizens of Halloween

I Put a Spell on You - Annie Lennox

Disturbia - Rihanna

Time Warp - Little Nell, Patricia Quinn, Richard O’Brien

Heathens - Twenty One Pilots

E.T. - Katy Perry

Back to Black - Amy Winehouse

Uma Thurman (Remix) - Fall Out Boy, Wiz Khalifa, Id Labs, Badboxes

Monster - Lady Gaga

Superstition - Stevie Wonder

Alex Moreno is a social media coordinator. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.