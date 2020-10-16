The ultimate Halloween playlist

Nothing is worse than going to a Halloween party, or any party for that matter, and the music just isn’t working. No classics, no fan favorites, nothing. Don’t worry though, if you are planning on hosting a Halloween bash this year or just want to get in the Halloween spirit, CityScene has your music set! With a mix of new and old, this 25 song set is sure to be a hit with all guests.
*Please continue to abide by CDC guidelines and regulations
CityScene’s Ultimate Halloween Playlist:
Thriller - Michael Jackson
Toxic - Britney Spears
The Monster - Eminem, Rihanna
I Want Candy - Aaron Carter
Somebody’s Watching Me - Rockwell
Monster Mash - Bobby “Borris” Pickett
Ghostbusters - Ray Parker Jr.
Monster - Kanye West, JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver
Highway to Hell - AC/DC
She Wolf - Shakira
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This-Remastered) - Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart
Calling All the Monsters - China Anne McClain
Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne
Beat It - Michael Jackson
SICKO MODE (Skrillex Remix) - Travis Scott, Skrillex
This is Halloween - The Citizens of Halloween
I Put a Spell on You - Annie Lennox
Disturbia - Rihanna
Time Warp - Little Nell, Patricia Quinn, Richard O’Brien
Heathens - Twenty One Pilots
E.T. - Katy Perry
Back to Black - Amy Winehouse
Uma Thurman (Remix) - Fall Out Boy, Wiz Khalifa, Id Labs, Badboxes
Monster - Lady Gaga
Superstition - Stevie Wonder
Alex Moreno is a social media coordinator. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.