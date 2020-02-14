Ohio Arts Council awards 28 artists

The central Ohio arts scene features writers, dancers, musicians and poets, and this year 28 individuals are being recognized for their work.

The Ohio Arts Council awarded local artists for their individual excellence in their specific disciplines and their contributions to the larger artistic community. On Jan. 29, the OAC board approved $375,000 in grant funding and the 28 recipients will each receive an Individual Excellence Award of $5,000.

The council accepted applications from artists in the categories of choreography, music composition, criticism, fiction and non-fiction, poetry, playwriting and screenplays.

Arts Council Executive Director Donna S. Collins says in a press release, “The Ohio Arts Council’s Individual Excellence Awards give artists the opportunity to be recognized and rewarded for their exemplary artistic achievements. Through their art, the individuals selected for these grants have expressed visionary ideas, spoken in a diversity of voices, and explored thought-provoking topics and themes from a variety of viewpoints.”

More information about the OAC’s grant programs visit oac.ohio.gov/grants.

The 2020 Winners

Choreography | Alice Blumenfeld

Choreography | Kimberly Karpanty

Choreography | Russell Lepley

Choreography | Samuel McIntosh

Choreography | Alysia Ramos

Criticism | Melissa Barrett

Criticism | Jeremy Glazier

Criticism | Joel Oliphint

Fiction | Seth Borgen

Fiction | Valerie Cumming

Fiction | Terry Dubow

Fiction | Bradley Felver

Fiction | Erin Flanagan

Fiction | Billy Hallal

Fiction | Michelle Herman

Fiction | Karen Frank Kotrba

Fiction | Lee Martin

Fiction | Lynda Montgomery

Fiction | Susan Petrone

Fiction | Robert Pope

Fiction | Valli Jo Porter

Fiction | Doug Ramspeck

Fiction | Jason Sanford

Fiction | Jamie Lyn Smith

Fiction | Toni Thayer

Fiction | John Thorndike

Fiction | Gina Ventre

Non-Fiction | Sayuri Ayers

Non-Fiction | Amy Butcher

Non-Fiction | James Cummins

Non-Fiction | James Fox

Non-Fiction | David Hassler

Non-Fiction | Michael Loderstedt

Non-Fiction | Sarah Lohman

Non-Fiction | Joe Mackall

Non-Fiction | Sarah Minor

Non-Fiction | Jenny Patton

Non-Fiction | Mary Quade

Non-Fiction | Eliza Smith

Music Composition | Daniel Bruce

Music Composition | Christopher Coles

Music Composition | Brian Harnetty

Music Composition | Mikel Kuehn

Music Composition | Daniel McCarthy

Music Composition | Robert McClure

Music Composition | Jeffrey Mumford

Music Composition | Adam Roberts

Playwriting | George Brant

Playwriting (Screenwriting) | Vera Brunner-Sung

Playwriting | Anton Dudley

Playwriting | Thomas Hayes

Playwriting | Les Hunter

Playwriting | Lisa Langford

Playwriting | Faye Sholiton

Playwriting | Erik Sternberger

Poetry | Ruth Awad

Poetry | Melissa Barrett

Poetry | George Bilgere

Poetry | Schyler Butler

Poetry | Akhim Cabey

Poetry | Babette Cieskowski

Poetry | James Ellenberger

Poetry | Becca J.R. Lachman

Poetry | Paula J. Lambert

Poetry | Keith Leonard

Poetry | Rebecca Lindenberg

Poetry | Aimee Noel

Poetry | Douglas Ray

Poetry | Robin Beth Schaer

Poetry | Meg Shevenock

Poetry | Joel Showalter

Poetry | Ann Townsend

Poetry | Christina Veladota

Poetry | LaWanda Walters

Poetry | Catherine Wing

