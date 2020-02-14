Ohio Arts Council awards 28 artists

The central Ohio arts scene features writers, dancers, musicians and poets, and this year 28 individuals are being recognized for their work.
The Ohio Arts Council awarded local artists for their individual excellence in their specific disciplines and their contributions to the larger artistic community. On Jan. 29, the OAC board approved $375,000 in grant funding and the 28 recipients will each receive an Individual Excellence Award of $5,000.
The council accepted applications from artists in the categories of choreography, music composition, criticism, fiction and non-fiction, poetry, playwriting and screenplays.
Arts Council Executive Director Donna S. Collins says in a press release, “The Ohio Arts Council’s Individual Excellence Awards give artists the opportunity to be recognized and rewarded for their exemplary artistic achievements. Through their art, the individuals selected for these grants have expressed visionary ideas, spoken in a diversity of voices, and explored thought-provoking topics and themes from a variety of viewpoints.”
More information about the OAC’s grant programs visit oac.ohio.gov/grants.
The 2020 Winners
- Choreography | Alice Blumenfeld
- Choreography | Kimberly Karpanty
- Choreography | Russell Lepley
- Choreography | Samuel McIntosh
- Choreography | Alysia Ramos
- Criticism | Melissa Barrett
- Criticism | Jeremy Glazier
- Criticism | Joel Oliphint
- Fiction | Seth Borgen
- Fiction | Valerie Cumming
- Fiction | Terry Dubow
- Fiction | Bradley Felver
- Fiction | Erin Flanagan
- Fiction | Billy Hallal
- Fiction | Michelle Herman
- Fiction | Karen Frank Kotrba
- Fiction | Lee Martin
- Fiction | Lynda Montgomery
- Fiction | Susan Petrone
- Fiction | Robert Pope
- Fiction | Valli Jo Porter
- Fiction | Doug Ramspeck
- Fiction | Jason Sanford
- Fiction | Jamie Lyn Smith
- Fiction | Toni Thayer
- Fiction | John Thorndike
- Fiction | Gina Ventre
- Non-Fiction | Sayuri Ayers
- Non-Fiction | Amy Butcher
- Non-Fiction | James Cummins
- Non-Fiction | James Fox
- Non-Fiction | David Hassler
- Non-Fiction | Michael Loderstedt
- Non-Fiction | Sarah Lohman
- Non-Fiction | Joe Mackall
- Non-Fiction | Sarah Minor
- Non-Fiction | Jenny Patton
- Non-Fiction | Mary Quade
- Non-Fiction | Eliza Smith
- Music Composition | Daniel Bruce
- Music Composition | Christopher Coles
- Music Composition | Brian Harnetty
- Music Composition | Mikel Kuehn
- Music Composition | Daniel McCarthy
- Music Composition | Robert McClure
- Music Composition | Jeffrey Mumford
- Music Composition | Adam Roberts
- Playwriting | George Brant
- Playwriting (Screenwriting) | Vera Brunner-Sung
- Playwriting | Anton Dudley
- Playwriting | Thomas Hayes
- Playwriting | Les Hunter
- Playwriting | Lisa Langford
- Playwriting | Faye Sholiton
- Playwriting | Erik Sternberger
- Poetry | Ruth Awad
- Poetry | Melissa Barrett
- Poetry | George Bilgere
- Poetry | Schyler Butler
- Poetry | Akhim Cabey
- Poetry | Babette Cieskowski
- Poetry | James Ellenberger
- Poetry | Becca J.R. Lachman
- Poetry | Paula J. Lambert
- Poetry | Keith Leonard
- Poetry | Rebecca Lindenberg
- Poetry | Aimee Noel
- Poetry | Douglas Ray
- Poetry | Robin Beth Schaer
- Poetry | Meg Shevenock
- Poetry | Joel Showalter
- Poetry | Ann Townsend
- Poetry | Christina Veladota
- Poetry | LaWanda Walters
- Poetry | Catherine Wing
Natalie Caswell is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.