The McCoy Center Showing Elf

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer..."

It's hard to resist the temptation of celebrating the holidays a little early this year, especially with such a classic movie like Elf.

The McCoy Center will host a free screening of Elf on Tuesday, Nov. 26. at 7 p.m. Admission is completely free, though there is a way to give back for the sake of Christmas cheer.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable items or monetary donations to the movie showing to support New Albany's Thanksforgiving 4 Miler Charity Run. This race takes place in New Albany on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. The charity run was created to raise funds for the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, LifeCare Alliance and the New Albany Food Pantry.

What's unique about this run is that there is no official fee. The goal is to feed as many Central Ohio families as possible, so they only request runners make any donation they can.

In the last there years, the race has donated $100,000 to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, $100,000 to Lifecare Alliance and $23,000 to the New Albany Community Foundation.

The race begins at Market Square in New Albany at 8: 15 a.m.