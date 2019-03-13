The last EVER Alternative Fashion Week is here!

× Expand Photo courtesy of AFM and Kelli Martin Alternative Fashion Mob

In 2012, Alternative Fashion Mob entered the Columbus scene and made a mission to “embrace, enjoy and celebrate local fashion culture.” The not-for-profit all-inclusive group consists of fashion designer, industry professional and couture enthusiasts who host events, fundraise, create pop-up boutiques and, of course, host the kick-ass Alternative Fashion Week.

But 2019 marks the last year of AFW and its Grand Final(e) Runway Show.

This may seem rather heartbreaking, but Co-Founder of AFM and Founder of AFW Kelli Martin says that’s not the case.

“It’s been a fun run but it’s just kind of run its course, and I think we set out to do what we planned to do and it’s done,” Martin says with hope in her voice.

Martin says the group is just going in different paths, which is natural. As for Martin, she is stepping down as president of AFM and plans to focus on her clothing design brand, Anti.Label, and pursue her goal of being a personal trainer.

Knowing it was going to be the last year, Martin says the group wanted to just offer their best events. Instead of a full week, three days will feature AFW events. From clothing swapping to high-fashioned cuisine and a runway show consisting of 12 designers, you’ll want to mark your calendar with the following events.

Couture Cuisine

March 16 | 7 p.m.

Bleu & Fig

$50 tickets

TAKE NOTE! Tickets for the Couture Cuisine are ONLY available until Wednesday, March 13 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50, click here to purchases and reserve your spot.

Possibly the most stylish and delicious event in Columbus, Couture Cuisine combines original designs by AFM members, gourmet dishes by Chef Brooke Kinsey and a variety of music by DJ Raymond T.

The food and music are not random, the five featured dishes and the spun records are inspired by one of the featured garments. Basically, as you’re served a dish, the corresponding model emerges and walks around as the DJ plays the related tune.

“I really like the collaboration,” Martin says. “The music, the cooking, the fashion is all creative fields in its own and when it comes together and units it’s really cool. It’s always been one of our favorite events.”

So, what’s on the menu?

Amuse bouche: focaccia goat cheese crostini with apricot jalapeno preserves

Plated appetizer: pineapple chili grilled shrimp

Salad: chopped celery salad, shaved parmesan, sweet dates, crunchy almonds and champagne vinaigrette

Entrée: rosemary roasted chicken with fig, charred asparagus and roasted garlic, smashed redskin potatoes and kale

Dessert: lemon champagne mousse bomb

AFM will provide complimentary wine and mixers, but guests are encouraged to bring their own drinks to help keep ticket cost low. The evening will also include a silent auction that supports local, independent fashion designers.

Fun fact: Martin created a yellow, feminine, bohemian-like dress for the event, so can you guess which dish is inspired by her design? The dessert!

“I’m definitely looking forward to the dessert but I got to be honest, every single thing that is served is so good,” Martin says. “I’m really excited to try it all.”

Lucky Day Clothing Swap

March 17 | 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Bleu & Fig

$10 tickets

Ditch green beer and enjoy free mimosas at the Lucky Day Clothing Swap on St. Patty’s Day! Just like the name says, this event involves bringing 15-25 of your BEST new or gently used garments and accessories and making the swap with other AFW-goers.

“This event is always a lot of fun,” Martin says. “Reusing (fashion) is defiantly something I stand behind and I think its something that will continue to grow.”

It’s not just mimosas though, enjoy a lightly catered brunch before “shopping” begins at 11:30 a.m. Don’t sweat about missing an item you can’t live without; the first 15 minutes are dedicated to snatching must haves and the event has never experienced greedy swappers. You’ll also have the option to try garments on and check yourself out in full-length mirrors.

AFW stresses that the event is not an opportunity to unload your unwanted items – light worn/new items that are freshly washed are only accepted.

Tips and Info

Items are inspected for holes, damages or undesirable flaws.

Bring a friend for a second opinion and a fun time!

Kids clothes are not accepted.

Arrive early for the best selection – and food!

Menswear may be available but it’s typically womenswear.

Stay until the end and take whatever is still up for grabs!

AFW cannot promise all sizes, but past events have always featured a good mix. Bringing a friend also adds more diversity in sizes!

Wear comfy clothes for an easy trying-on experience – AFW recommends a tank top and stretchy pants to easily try on garments over your clothing.

2019 Grand Final(e) Runway Show

Express Live!

March 23 | 7-10 p.m.

Various ticket prices

Anti.Label by Kelli Martin

As the last AFW final runway show, you do not want to miss this event.

Twelve designers will showcase five to 16 pieces from their newest, all-original collections – and it’s only fair that the founder gets the biggest spotlight. Martin will wrap-up the show by displaying her eleven new Anti.Label designs.

“I’m the last designer and it’s the last year so it will probably be sad,” Martin says.

Martin says her collection was somewhat inspired by the TV show Absolutely Fabulous and describes her featured designs as a “Betsey Johnson, heavily 60s-inspired, valley of the dolls, plastic surgery, drunken housewife.”

The other featured designers are as followed:

Jessica Driscoll

Gerald Fitzpatrick

Rachel Katz

Marchell Lavon

Kellyanne Leasure, Discord Threads

Summer Li

Katelyn McClain

Abby Olson, Abby Mike Designs

Jennifer Sanger, Philpped Fashions

Janus Koziuk, Glamazonjane

Jeffery Steele, Raw Steele

“The designs are all over the place,” Martin says. “There are a lot of costumes, there is ready-to-wear, menswear, gender-neutral, potentially a couple of children’s wear items peppered because I think one of the designers is having her kids come out wearing something she made. You’re going to see such a variety and that every designer is different in some way.”

The evening will also feature an art installation by local artist Dana Lynn Harper. Models will strut down the runway as a one-of-a-kind projection show plays. Plus, you’ll want to check out the merch table to remember the last AFW runway show.

Ticket Information – sales support AFM and its independent designers

$20 – general admission, standing room only

$35 – reserved seating on the show floor and access to VIP bar

Don’t wait! Tickets prices will go up as it gets closer to the event

CLICK HERE to purchase Grand Final(e) Runway Show tickets

Martin hopes the last event inspires Columbus, but she’s excited to undergo the next journey of her life.

“It’s going to be bittersweet and I’m sad it’s over, but it was the right choice and I’m happy.”

