The ins and outs of dog licensing in Franklin County

The Auditor and his pets The Franklin County Auditor is a dog lover himself. Stinziano has two pugs, Wrigley and Fenway. In 2006, Stinziano and his family knew they wanted a pug. After searching, they found a dog rescue in Toledo that had pugs ready for adoption. The family drove up to adopt one pug, and came home with two! Fenway and Wrigley were born in the same litter and then separated for fostering. However, when Stinziano and his family arrived in Toledo, both pugs were united at the time with a new foster family. When Stinziano saw how happy the two were together, he couldn’t help himself, and was quick to adopt both Wrigley and Fenway. The two pugs love to walk around the Stinziano’s neighborhood in the University District – they receive lots of pets from college students who pass by on their walks. Stinziano says they also enjoy frolicking in Goodale Park. Although they are siblings, each dog has a unique personality. While Wrigley enjoys cuddling and spinning, Fenway is often seeking out the highest point in a room from which he can survey his environment.

Dog licensing is an important requirement for all dog owners. First off, it is required by law, so owning an unlicensed dog is punishable by fine. A dog license ensures protection on multiple fronts.

By licensing your dog, you are protecting it in case it gets loose and is found by someone in the community. It also protects other dogs in the area by making sure dogs are vaccinated and can’t spread diseases to their furry friends.

Due to COVID-19, Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano extended the 2021 deadline to July 1, so there’s still time to register your dog without fines or penalties.

But what exactly is a dog license, and why should you get one?

With proper licensing, the found dog search feature on the Franklin County Auditor’s website is the best way to ensure lost pets are safely returned home. Owners must license any outdoor or indoor dog older than three months. Licenses must be renewed annually, unless a three-year or permanent dog license is purchased.

All dogs four months or older must have a rabies vaccine in order to be licensed. Dogs older than one year must be vaccinated every three years.

In order to slow the overpopulation of dogs in Franklin County, the auditor’s office offers an $18 annual discount for dogs that are spayed or neutered.

The discount also applies if the dog is younger than nine months, elderly, diagnosed with a qualifying condition, being bred or used for hunting.

Even if an owner chooses a permanent dog license, they must remember to update their address in order to aid the auditor’s office in returning lost dogs home.

Applications for dog licenses can be filled out online or by mail.

The Auditor’s office invests nearly all the funds from licensing fees into the rescue, care and housing of lost and homeless dogs at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. A portion is also donated to The Ohio State University to research animal diseases.

If a lost or stray dog is found, it should be brought to the shelter to be reclaimed by and reunited with its owners.

Best Columbus Dog Parks

Dogs need exercise and socialization to live their best, happiest and healthiest lives. A great way for your dog to get both is to visit a dog park.

After licensing and vaccinating your furry friend, take it on a trip to one of these Columbus-area dog parks. Many of dog parks are part of Franklin County Metro Parks or the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, and include trails, walking paths and more.

Remember when visiting to bring a leash for when your dog is outside of the fenced area, as well as a water bowl.

Godown Dog Park

This dog park is split into a side for small dogs and a side for large dogs so as not to intimidate the little pups. The area is quite large, giving the dogs plenty of space to run. The park’s features include benches, trees, a dog water fountain and a large parking lot.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

This large park rests along the banks of the Scioto River. With separate areas for large and small dogs, the park also boasts an agility course and digging sand pit.

Tail Wags Playground

Tail Wags is an indoor dog park open for any weather. The front room “on-leash lounge” offers coffee, snacks and wi-fi, while the back room features a large indoor yard with play areas.

Friends of Alum Creek Dog Park

For a little out-of-the-city adventure, head to Friends of Alum Creek Dog Park. This park contains three fenced-in lake areas for dogs to swim as well as two large areas for big and small dogs to run. The park provides a hose, water bowls and shared toys.