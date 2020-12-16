The Hip Hop Nutcracker coming to Columbus

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. CAPA presents this live capture on Saturday at 7 pm. Virtual tickets to the online concert vary from $25 to $55.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker was filmed as a part of a partnership with PBS and will allow recurring and new patrons to experience this beloved holiday tradition at home since theatres across the country remain closed due to COVID-19.

Hip Hop Nutcracker Live at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo courtesy of Tim Norris

Similar to the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure, battling a gang of mice and visiting the land of sweets but this concert adds a twist with innovative visuals transforming the set to New York City. In this reimagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take us on a journey that celebrates love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.

This unique and joyful event is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

The show is directed and choreographed by Olivier-nominated Jennifer Webber and produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with Eva Price as the executive producer and co-commissioned by the United Palace of Cultural Arts.

“While I’m saddened we can’t take The Hip Hop Nutcracker on the road this year, I’m thrilled we’re able to find a way to bring this show to audiences around the country for the seventh consecutive season,” says Executive Producer and Tony Award winner Eva Price. “This will be a holiday season unlike any other. I’m so glad we’ll have this comforting, inspiring, and inclusive tradition to provide much-needed and well-earned joy.”

The $25 General Admission ticket gives patrons an email with instructions on how to login to the performance on the day of the show. The $55 VIP ticket gives patrons the option to watch the performance over a 48-hour window (following the initially scheduled time) and view a live, post-show conversation with the show’s creators. The VIP package also includes an autographed show poster.

