The first ever Lady Leader Day kicks off soon!

Female entrepreneurs, businesswomen and badass lady leaders listen up! A new event is kicking off in a city not far from here and it’s quite empowering.

Lady Leader Day is set for Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in Dayton and welcomes women from the central Ohio area, too.

From a guided workshop on creating a meaningful path and networking opportunities to a group workout and a delicious lunch, this day is jammed packed with insightful activities.

The event wasn’t just created out of interest, but really out of need.

Elizabeth Beil, with Beil Nutrition, and Meghann Naveau, with Es and Joe Communication, realized the area needed a day dedicated to empowering women in business. Both women are entrepreneurs and know first-hand the difficulties of starting a business, especially as a female. At the same time, community support helped these women succeed and inspired them to give back to the area by helping other women accomplish their CEO goals.

The duo turned their brainstorms into reality and are now thrilled to offer Lady Leader Day.

“The more I met with other entrepreneurs and especially with other women entrepreneurs, I heard the same challenges echoed back to me,” Naveau says in a press release. “So, Elizabeth and I decided to create a community where we can share those challenges, be a sounding board for one another.”

Beil, who has attended other Dayton-based entrepreneur events, agrees that space just for women is vital since women are unrepresented in the industry. As of 2018, Business Insider reports there are only 25 women CEOs in the Fortune 500.

“We’re designing Lady Leaders Day to be a safe space for women entrepreneurs to share all the ideas and challenges that come with pursuing our businesses and our personal lives,” Beil says in a press release.

The day will also feature several companies, including Owl & Key, a Columbus-based branding business who will lead a morning workshop. Others include Top Knot Kitchen; Space Three, who offers wellness classes to any and all; and Sydney Lynn Creative, a branding and website building business.

Do note, only 30 seats are available. To register, click here.

Naveau and Beil have high hopes for this inaugural event and plan on offering other Lady Leader events through the year. So, keep your eyes peeled and your dreams a priority.

Lydia Freudenberg is an editor. Feedback welcome in the comments.