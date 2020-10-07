2020's most popular Halloween candies

Halloween is just a few weeks away, and even if people won’t be trick-or-treating like they usually do this year, they’ll definitely still be eating candy.

Signals Analytics has compiled all the data to determine America's most popular Halloween candies for the year 2020.

Drumroll, please...

Reese’s Oreo Kit Kat Snickers Hershey

Oreos? OREOS? What do you think -- does that count as a Halloween candy? We're confused, too....

Good Housekeeping also compiled a list of their own -- the anticipated most popular Halloween costumes this season.

1. Carole Baskin from Tiger King.

2. Harley Quinn from Birds of Prey.

3. Wonderwoman.

4. Cheerleader from Cheer.

5. A cat from CATS the musical.

And the age-old question.... is candy corn good?

According to a U.S. Statista study, 49 percent of people in 2020 enjoy candy corn, 23 percent think it's gross and 21 percent don't prefer it, but think it's an important candy for Halloween.