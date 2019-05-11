The 2019 Otterbein Summer Theatre season

The Playbills are ready! Otterbein Summer Theatre announces its 2019 season with three show-stopping acts.

Throughout May 30-July 20, the summer theatre will present Smoke on the Mountain, Master Harold…and the Boys and Guys and Dolls at the Fritsche Theatre. Combining wisdom, coming-of-age stories and the importance of friendship, you can’t miss these three incredible productions.

“We are thrilled and honored to share with you three theatrical dazzlers. They all abound in joy, wisdom, hilarity, drama, heart, and the power of great storytelling,” says Artistic Director Lenny Leibowitz in a press release.

Smoke on the Mountain

May 30-June 15 - Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays

Beginning on May 30 and concluding on June 15, the theatre will open with a resurgence of Smoke on the Mountain. This classic production has been beloved since its first enactment in 2002. The play is directed by David Caldwell (a 1986 graduate of the Otterbein theatre program) and will feature gospel and bluegrass music.

In this comedic tale, the Sanders Family Singers takes audience members back to 1938, performing more than two dozen songs and preparing for their much-anticipated musical revival.

"Master Harold"…and the Boys

June 27-30 - Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Friday 2 & 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.

Directed by Otterbein faculty member Melissa Lusher, "Master Harold"...and the Boys presents a coming-of-age story encompassing the importance of friendship, equality and resilience. Set in the 1950s during the Apartheid in South Africa, this production follows the journey of a young white teen as he discovers the world of racism and bigotry.

Guys and Dolls

July 11-14, July 18-20 – various times

Two performances July 19 and July 20 - 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The summer season concludes with the production of Guys and Dolls. The musical will feature one of the largest casts of the programs’ history. The timeless musical features tune such as Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat, If I Were A Bell, Luck Be A Lady, and more. The show is directed by Lenny Leibowitz along with music direction by Samuel Clein and choreography by Stella Hiatt Kane.

Staged Reading Series is back!

On top of these 3 productions, the theatre offers a staged reading series for the second year in a row. The series will include three more performances including a variety of classical favorites.

June 22: Franz LeHar operetta The Merry Widow

July 5: Waiting for Godot

TBA: Piece for Children

Ticket Information

The Otterbein Theatre Summer Box Office will open on May 13 and tickets will be available for purchase either online or at the Summer Box office. Season ticket packages will be available for purchase at www.otterbein.edu/drama.

