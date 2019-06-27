Target gives discount to teachers for back-to-school shopping

While most of us are in full-fledged summer mode, teachers know that now is the time to stock up on school supplies.

Approximately 94 percent of U.S. teachers dip into their own savings to pay for class school supplies, a statistic most educators won't find surprising. The average for yearly personal spending in 2018 was $480, but records have shown some teachers spend much more.

Target will have its Teacher Prep Event for its second year in a row. From July 13 to July 20, teachers will receive a 15 percent discount on school supplies.

“I’m excited we’re bringing the event back again this year with an expanded assortment of items eligible for the 15% discount, helping teachers save and get what they need for the upcoming school year,” Target's senior vice president Jill Sando said in a public statement.

In order to receive the discount, teachers must go online in advance to receive a coupon that they can then use in-store and online.

According to USA Today, here is what is included in the teacher discount: