Learn which local artistic leader is retiring

On his 30-year anniversary with Columbus Children’s Theatre, Artistic Director William “Bill” Goldsmith will retire from the organization he helped to build and prepare for a vibrant future.

“I know that everyone who has been a performer, supporter or audience member joins the board of trustees and me in congratulating Bill on his retirement in June 2019. We thank him for the professionalism, mentoring and leadership he has contributed to Columbus Children’s Theatre,” said Susan Pringle, Executive Director.

In his long affiliation with Columbus Children’s Theatre, Goldsmith directed more than 250 productions, performing and working with thousands of Central Ohio youth and adult theatre artists. Alumni from Columbus Children’s Theatre include many Broadway and television success stories. He also authored 30 scripts for young audiences and taught theatre classes at the middle school, high school, university, community and professional theatre levels around the country. His 40 years working in the Central Ohio Theatre community has been honored with the Roy Bowen Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 by the Central Ohio Theatre Critics Circle and the Raymond J. Hanley Fellowship Award in 2015 by the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

“We have a strong staff and many opportunities to diversify our programming for students interested in stage management, lighting, and sound design and stage construction,” Pringle said. “Bill’s involvement these past 30 years leaves the Columbus Children’s Theatre well positioned to continue to offer high-quality performances and education programs. Although sad to see him go, we believe Bill’s legacy will help us to reach new students, continue to expand the number of guest artists and directors while leveraging relationships with professional artists to create the best experience for our students, participants, and audiences.”

“I have been very fortunate to have contributed to such a great arts community and organization over the years,” Goldsmith said, “Columbus Children’s Theatre has done ground-breaking work and provided unique experiences for all of us who have had the privilege of working together. I know that the artists, directors, staff, and students will continue to create outstanding family entertainment. It’s a great time to be in the arts in our community.”

The Columbus Children’s Theatre organization is under the leadership of Susan Pringle, who was recruited for the position of Executive Director by the Benefactor Group after a national search and joined Columbus Children’s Theatre in January 2017. She has worked for more than 25 years developing multi-disciplinary arts programs for youth. In addition to founding In the Black, a strategic and development consultancy for nonprofit organizations, she worked in Louisville, Kentucky, and in Dayton, Ohio, in arts and education organizations. In addition to Pringle, the organization has a staff of 13 and 80 local artists and guest directors.

About Columbus Children’s Theatre

At Columbus Children’s Theatre, we educate and involve young people of all backgrounds in the theatre arts. Our mission is to transform families through the power of the stage. Through our programs, we foster self-esteem and self-discovery by emphasizing discipline, integrity, team-building, and communication skills in a positive and creative environment. We promote access to theatre for families who do not have regular opportunities to appreciate theatre in their lives because of either economic, cultural, or other barriers.