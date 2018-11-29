This local organization deserves a round of applause

Community Development for All People (CD4AP) announced Nov. 29, 2018, that it has reached its goal of raising $1 million for its Forward Together campaign, launched last November. Individuals, companies and organizations came together, making contributions ranging from $1 to $330,000, to support CD4AP in its goal of expanding its impact on the South Side of Columbus.

“We launched the Forward Together campaign to provide greater opportunities for our South Side neighbors to transform their lives and community,” said Rev. John Edgar, Executive Director of CD4AP. “The generous response to our call ensures that we will be able increase the programs we offer.”

The Forward Together campaign had three stages:

Expanding Our Impact: CD4AP seeks to expand its footprint on the South Side in an effort to provide more space and resources for programs that foster community transformation. This includes transforming a former drive-through beer store at 945 Parsons Avenue into the expanded All People's Fresh Market and doubling the space of CD4AP’s vibrant and growing social enterprise - Bikes for All People. The goal was to raise $507,000 for this stage of Forward Together.

Strengthening Our Foundation: The CD4AP Ministry Center at 946 Parsons Avenue serves as the bedrock of CD4AP’s programming presence on the South Side, providing a space for its flagship ministry, The Free Store, and a wide range of other life-changing activities. CD4AP set a goal of raising $225,000 for this stage of Forward Together to pay off the mortgage on the Ministry Center, freeing up funds for important programming purposes.

Investing In The Future: Offering community residents asset-based opportunities to work together improving the quality of their lives has been a primary motivating factor behind everything CD4AP does. Today, residents are finding hope and wholeness by participating in CD4AP’s many community-focused programs such as Healthy Eating and Living (HEAL), First Birthdays, and Youth Development. Reaching the goal of raising $268,000 for this stage of Forward Together will provide funding for CD4AP’s programmatic expansion, including more community outreach and impact.

“Our ability to achieve this goal and expand our reach is just the latest example of the divine economy of abundance that is all around us,” said Rev. Edgar. “We want to thank everyone who supported our campaign. Now that we will be able to expand our reach, we invite people to visit, sign up to volunteer or follow us on social media so they can be part of what’s next on the South Side.”

For more information on Community Development for All People, visit 4allpeople.org.