Support local boutiques by shopping in Tri-Village

We outlined boutiques you can support in the Shorth North during the pandemic, now it's time to highlight some Tri-Village stores.

THREAD Grandview

THREAD

THREAD is open 24/7 — online. The store has new arrivals in right now! Check out the Happiness Bundles, sets of gifts put together to make you or someone you love smile. Plus, THREAD has tons of accessories to make you feel put-together while working from home. You can even check out limited-time masks for social distancing. www.shopthreadonline.com

Vernacular

Courtesy of VERNACULAR

Not only does Vernacular have boutique-style clothes for the changing season, it has tons of fun apartment and house accessories. Browse through one-of-a-kind coasters, fun kitchenware, totes and more. www.shopvernacular.com

State of Devotion Apparel and Accessories

This brand motor ate some people to be proud of where they call home. Right now, at a time where we want to support our community as much as possible, State of Devotion is the perfect place to shop. Shop for Ohio themed T-shirts, cups, jewelry and more. www.stateofdevotion.com

SoapMint

Now more than ever you may be searching for something to help ease stress and relax. SoapMint has handcrafted soap, essential oils, botanical colors, and skin pampering products. You’ll have a tough time choosing between Honey Almond, Peach and Molasses, Orange and Goat’s Milk, and more! www.soapmint.com