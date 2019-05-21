Support local artists at All People Arts event | FREE

Exposure is a blessing for budding artists.

On May 23, come support local artists at the Columbus Cultural Arts Center as part of the All People Arts Launch Fundraising event. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 5:30 p.m. The event is free of charge, though registration is needed.

Experience a plethora of activities, including live visual arts, a silent auction, and giveaways. But above all, this could be a golden opportunity to contemplate APA’s Masters Collection Exhibition.

The fundraising aims to secure a new, permanent venue for local artists. The APA seeks to build a safe space on the south side of the city so that people of all ethnicities, ages, socio-economic circumstances, cultures and sexual orientations can share, create and experience art in harmony. Through arts, the APA works toward a tighter community.

The APA accepts donations of all sorts. A donation of $50 or less is good for an acknowledgment on the Friends of APA online page as well as an automatic spot for the May 23 Launch event. More ambitious supporters can sponsor the organization to gain even greater exposure, especially during the fundraiser.

To register for the event, visit allpeopleartslaunch.eventbrite.com

Additional Information

The APA is a subsidiary of the Community Development for All People, which is, in turn, an organization of the United Methodist Church for All People.

Faithful to its roots, the CD4AP provides hospitality and service to the community. It offers job training, leadership training and youth development programs. Additionally, it operates the All People’s Fresh Market, which attempts to bring people together by sharing healthy, fresh food, as part of the Healthy Eating and Living Initiative.

Since 2005, the CD4AP and its partners have invested more than $70 million in affordable housing. In November 2018, the organization announced that it raised $1 million for its Forward Together Campaign, which was instrumental for funding its programs.

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.